Torry’s Top Ten: Rejected slogans to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the two-week lockdown

Top ten rejected slogans to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the two-week lockdown
by Torry Stiles
- “Did we beat the curve or not?”
- “Like turning the corner of a round barn.”
- “Feeling stimulated yet?”
- “Admit it. It was exciting walking into the bank with your mask on.”
- “Hey, we saved March Madness. Didn’t we?”
- “Round Two… just kidding.”
- “At least y’all got WandaVision.”
- “You still gotta wash ‘em.”
- “”We promise. We’ll take the kids back after Spring Break this time.”
- “We got toilet paper now!”