Torry’s Top Ten: Rejected slogans to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the two-week lockdown

Top ten rejected slogans to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the two-week lockdown

by Torry Stiles

“Did we beat the curve or not?”

“Like turning the corner of a round barn.”

“Feeling stimulated yet?”

“Admit it. It was exciting walking into the bank with your mask on.”

“Hey, we saved March Madness. Didn’t we?”

“Round Two… just kidding.”

“At least y’all got WandaVision.”

“You still gotta wash ‘em.”

“”We promise. We’ll take the kids back after Spring Break this time.”