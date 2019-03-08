TOP TEN REASONS YOU SHOULD VISIT YOUR LOCAL ANIMAL SHELTER

By Torry Stiles

10. It smells nicer than the average men’s locker room.

9. The staff lets you touch the merchandise all you want, unlike those snooty clerks at the jewelry store.

8. If you happen to have some extra kibble you need to get rid of, they’ll carry it in for you. The folks at Goodwill make you unload yourself … and they don’t take kibble.

7. The cats have been specially trained in Shiatsu massage techniques.

6. All animals are guaranteed 100 percent organic.

5. The adorable faces, courtesy of the Southside Animal Shelter, 1614 West Edgewood, Indianapolis.

4. You probably do have mice, but even if you don’t, how could a little extra protection hurt?

3. All of these babies have had their shots and are usually house-trained. Your sister can’t say that about her kids.

2. Your average shelter worker would never make fun of you for naming your new fur baby Mister Kitty Bun-bun. I would, but I don’t work there.

1.Everybody knows that most store-bought dogs and cats are actually working for the CIA.