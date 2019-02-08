TOP TEN EVENTS IN THE SOUTHSIDE WINTER OLYMPICS

By Torry Stiles
10. ThermoSpat: Hand-to-hand combat with your spouse over control of the thermostat.
9. Fixture Skating: Slip-sliding across the patio to winterize the garden hose.
8. Alibiathlon: Create a unique excuse after being tardy for the third time this week because you refuse to get up earlier to scrape off your car.
7. Layer Player: How much can you wear and still walk?
6. Sniffleball: Wad up those used Kleenex and chuck them into the trash can.
5. Southport Steeplechase: Hit the road but miss the potholes on your trip to Kroger’s.
4. Krogering: Beat the crowd to the last of the eggs, milk and bread.
3. Snowman Speed Building: Construct your Frosty before it all melts.
2. Peach Vodkaball: Just like beach volleyball but instead of a beach and volleyball you sit in your recliner with a bottle of peach-flavored vodka.
1. Chili Cook-Off: I’m going for the gold, who’s got the beans?