Top 10 ways to ruin Thanksgiving

By Torry Stiles

10. “I’ve got some recipes I want to try.”

9. “Just leave the turkey out on the counter and it’ll thaw by tomorrow.”

8. “Don’t be silly. Your cousin is allergic to peanuts. This is peanut butter. Totally different.”

7. “Let’s sing carols! ‘Grandma got run over by a reindeer …’”

6. “A White Castle Crave Case! I haven’t had those in years!”

5. “My aunt? I thought she was your aunt. I gave her the car keys ‘cause she said she was going to fetch some whipped cream.”

4. “I invited your ex.”

3. “Selfie time!”

2. “Can you play that ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ song again?”

1. “We’ll fry up the turkey in a bit but first a couple of brewskies.”