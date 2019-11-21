TOP 10 THINGS I AM THANKFUL FOR IN 2019

By Torry Stiles

10. Still mostly hunky-dory if maybe a tad less hunky than dory.

9. I have enough humility to not be humiliated by everyday troubles.

8. The wife, kids and friends who refuse to call the cops on me.

7. Long’s Donuts, Jimmy’s Diner and the clearance rack at Kroger.

6. Fluffy socks straight from the dryer.

5. Neighbor dogs who are genuinely happy to see me.

4. I’m not one of the guys who was supposed to watch Jeffrey Epstein.

3. I woke up this morning and wasn’t in the news or the obituary section.

2. Patient editors who don’t get all hung up on that whole “deadline” thing.

1.You folks are still there for me.