Top 10 signs your kid needs to date someone else

July 14, 2022 SST

By Torry Stiles

10. They’re talking about baby names, and she says the hardest part is picking a last name.

9. He can’t join the family on a swim because it might short out his ankle bracelet.

8. You overhear him talking to her on the phone and he uses the phrase “visitation hours” a lot.

7. He mentions his father is on TV but fails to mention it was the bank’s surveillance camera footage.

6. The boyfriend drives a different car every week but never carries any car keys.

5. She offers to drive him to his Little League game.

4. He suggests you fix that second-floor window that sticks a little.

3. She doesn’t want flowers, just commissary money.

2. He didn’t get a letter from your old alma mater. He’s wearing your sweater.

1.You mention that your daughter has told you a lot about him, and he starts rubbing his “Snitches get stitches” tattoo.