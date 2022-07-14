Top 10 signs your kid needs to date someone else

By Torry Stiles
10. They’re talking about baby names, and she says the hardest part is picking a last name.
9. He can’t join the family on a swim because it might short out his ankle bracelet.
8. You overhear him talking to her on the phone and he uses the phrase “visitation hours” a lot.
7. He mentions his father is on TV but fails to mention it was the bank’s surveillance camera footage.
6. The boyfriend drives a different car every week but never carries any car keys.
5. She offers to drive him to his Little League game.
4. He suggests you fix that second-floor window that sticks a little.
3. She doesn’t want flowers, just commissary money.
2. He didn’t get a letter from your old alma mater. He’s wearing your sweater.
1.You mention that your daughter has told you a lot about him, and he starts rubbing his “Snitches get stitches” tattoo.