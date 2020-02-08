TOP 10 REASONS FOR THE IOWA CAUCUS MESS

February 8, 2020 Stephanie Dolan

By Torry Stiles

10. You can’t expect folks to concentrate on the Democrats after Mahomes ripped up the 49ers.

9. They had a great new app for voting by phone, but a lot of folks had forgotten to buy more minutes.

8. Confusion over folks who thought they were voting for The Masked Singer.

7.  Every time they took a count “None of the Above” kept coming out on top.

6. They had the app to vote but nobody bought the premium package and they wasted a lot of time with folks clicking on ads for Hulu, Wish and the newest Candy Crush game.

5. Still a lot of folks agonizing over how to spell Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

4. The voting app was working OK, but a lot of folks kept clicking back to FarmersOnly.com.

3. The caucus was going great until a fight broke out in back over the whole “mustard in potato salad” thing.

2. Pretty sure it was Russians or the Chinese. … or maybe North Dakota. They’ve launched a congressional investigation.

1. Just had a few loose ends. There were a bunch of papers that Nancy Pelosi was going to check on Tuesday.