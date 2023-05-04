Top 10 favorite quotes from the Little League field – 2023 edition

By Torry Stiles

10. “Where’s your hat?”

“It fell in the toilet.”

9. “Why did you throw the ball?”

“Coach said to throw it to the pitcher.”

“You’re the pitcher.”

“Oh, yeah.

8. “Whose shoes are those?”

“Dylan’s.”

“Who’s Dylan?”

“The kid who left these shoes in the dugout.”

7. “Why are your hands all wet?”

“Sebastian.”

“Huh? Wait, come back here.”

“I’m up to bat. ‘Bye.”

6. “Why is your mitt on your head?”

“My hat’s all wet.”

5. “We wanna pitcher not a belly-itcher.”

“You’re not supposed to say that when your team is pitching.”

4. “Can we get our treat now?”

“It’s the first inning. The treat is for after the game.”

“Well, we’re gonna lose so why can’t I get my treat now?”

3. “What happened to your nose?”

“Got hit with a practice swing in the dugout.”

“That’s not supposed to happen. Who was practicing?”

“Me. I need a lot more practice.”

2. “Where’s Sebastian?”

“He’s in the bathroom getting my shoes out of the toilet.”

1.“My mitt tastes funny.”