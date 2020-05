By Torry Stiles

10. “You can’t fire me.”

9. All dogs love me.”

8. “Helmets are for wussies.”

7. “I don’t see any cops.”

6. “Skateboards are like bicycles. Once you got it you got it forever. Watch this 180.”

5. “It’s better to beg forgiveness than ask permission.”

4. “Pretty sure it’s fireproof.”

3. “You just have to speed up and you fly right over the potholes.”

2. “I was an Eagle Scout. I know my mushrooms. Eat up.”

1. “I let your kid play on my phone. What could go wrong?”