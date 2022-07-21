By Nicole Davis

In his three decades of teaching adult Bible classes and as a Christian ministries team leader, Center Grove resident Wayne Andre noticed a common factor in the questions these adult students would ask. He took things people typically want to know in their religious studies and compiled that information into a book titled “The Picture in the Puzzle,” a holistic study of the Bible.

“I’ve noted along the way how much people really enjoy studying the Bible and they know a lot of the stories, but they have trouble putting the Bible together as one continuous story,” Andre said. “That’s something I cover in my book. In addition to that, there are a number of very contemporary issues that people want to know more about, for example what exactly does the Bible say about creation and how does that relate to science? The Bible has very reasonable claims to scientific statements. Nobody that believes in the Bible should feel they’re at a disadvantage to what science has to say.”

Andre said he breaks the Bible down into seven major stories that starts with creation, studies why mankind has such a problem with the relationship with God, how God has intervened to right that relationship and more. The completed book is 400 pages with more than 100 diagrams to show the many ways the Bible can be understood. It can be purchased on Amazon or wayneandre.com.

Andre has resided in the Center Grove area for 35 years. He is retired from Eli Lilly in Information Technology and has an engineering degree and business MBA. His children attended Center Grove schools. He and his family worship at Mount Pleasant Christian Church and previously worshiped at Greenwood Christian Church for many years. “The Picture in the Puzzle” is Andre’s first book, published by WestBow Press. It took him nearly five years to write, edit and get ready for publication.

“The next step, I’m going to be on the marketing side of things, trying to reach my potential audience with what I’ve written, to serve them the best I can,” Andre said.