Supporting a Safe Haven

By Nicole Davis

Everyone has a story, a story of adoption, someone they know and love who was adopted or even abandoned as a baby. A handful of those stories were shared on Sept. 1 at the Beech Grove EMS Station as it blessed its new Safe Haven Baby Box, a place for mothers to anonymously surrender their newborn.

According to Safe Haven Baby Boxes, “a Baby Box is a safety device provided for under (the) state’s Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender if they are unable to care for their newborn. A Baby Box is installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside the Baby Box, and an interior door which allows a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building.”

When Beech Grove Senior Citizens Director Stephanie Bramlett heard of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, she felt inspired and knew Beech Grove needed to have one. She shared how she came up with a plan to convince the city that this was needed and how to fundraise, expecting a bit of hesitation. To her surprise, there was none. Everyone she spoke with in the community was instantly on board. The city council voted unanimously to use funds awarded to the city from the American Rescue Plan Act for this project, eliminating the need for fundraising.

“We don’t know the struggles that parents are going through, especially young mothers,” said Bobby Ferguson, former council member. “This Baby Box gives an opportunity for a parent, no matter young or old, to anonymously give the baby up and make sure that that baby is cared for and given the opportunity to succeed. I tell everybody that if you’re struggling and you don’t think that you can manage, consider coming to one of these boxes. Know that your child will be cared for and be raised to become a great member of the community.”

The box at the Beech Grove EMS Station, 1202 Albany S., was the 104th box in Indiana and 161st in the nation.

“We feel very entrusted to have this box here and what we are responsible for, to make sure mothers and parents have a safe, alternative program,” said Robert Cheshire, EMS Chief for the city of Beech Grove. “We couldn’t be more blessed to have this baby box here today.”

For more information on Safe Haven Baby Box, visit shbb.org.