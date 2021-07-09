Summer fun continues on the Southside: Upcoming events still to come as the season roars on

By Jessica Todd

The summer is a time for festivals, music and entertainment on the Southside. With children out of school, local parks are full of families enjoying the warm weather before the hustle and bustle of school comes around again. After more than a year in the house due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southside is roaring again with events for the whole family. As the halfway point of the season approaches, there is still fun to be had. Here is an upcoming look at what is still to come across a few Southside cities this summer.

Beech Grove

Hornet Park is bringing the heat to summer with its events and programs that are still to come this season.

Community Fun Nights are back in session every Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. and last throughout the year. Each week will offer free dinner and fun park activities. The event features a new theme every week and has music, movies, games and a craft. Everyone is welcome to attend this community favorite event.

The next Fun Night will take place on July 14 at the Hornet Park Community Center, 5245 Hornet Ave., Beech Grove.

Sarah T. Bolton Park will also host fun events throughout the next few months of summer.

The second annual Beech Grove Art Festival will take place on August 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the park, 1300 Churchman Ave., Beech Grove.

The festival will feature over 50 local artists and makers. The Beech Grove Artist Collective will host an open mic and a Masterpiece in a Day contest. This event is planned to be double the size of the first and is free to artists and visitors.

If you would like to register for the festival to showcase your art, registration is free and open until July 31 at beechgroveartistcollective.com.

The Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce is hosting another summer event in the city.

Music on Main will take place on August 28 from 4-9 p.m. on Main St., Beech Grove. This event is free to the public, but artists must register and pay a $50 booth fee. Registration can be completed at beechgroveartistcollective.com or beechgrovechamber.com.

Garfield Park

The Garfield Park Arts Center has many upcoming events that will last from now through September.

“We are excited to safely bring back in-person programs,” said Arts Center manager Kavita Mahoney. “Whether it’s our outdoor movies, concerts or First Fridays, we look forward to inviting guests back into our space to connect with local arts and culture.”

The popular Biergarten will continue throughout July and August. July’s Biergarten will feature a Back to School Night, and August will boast the theme of Dog Days of Summer. Both nights will showcase live music, themed activities, local artwork and meetings with community partners. This event is free, and there is no need to register. Biergarten will resume on July 15 and August 19 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Garfield Park Conservatory, 2505 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis.

Another event that will take place in August is the Picasso Puppies event. There will be nontoxic paint and other pet-safe materials to create unique keepsakes with your pet.

“We are especially looking forward to this event,” Mahoney said. “This is an outdoor event where you make artwork for and with your pup while enjoying live music, visiting with local pet-related vendors and enjoying beer/wine from Garfield Brewery.”

In addition to the art projects and activities, guests can participate in a silent auction with gift cards and goods from local businesses. Water dishes will be available for the dog. Dogs will need to be on a leash at all times.

This event will occur on August 21 from 12-2 p.m. at the Garfield Park Arts Center, 2432 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis.

Garfield Park will also be the scene of many more concerts before the summer ends. Every Wednesday at 7 p.m. from July 17 to August 11, you can visit the MacAllister Amphitheater for pop music from bands such as New Horizons, Pride of Indy Concert Band, Crossroads Brass Band and more.

Every Thursday from July 8 to July 28, MacAllister Amphitheater will host its alternative pop series featuring bands, such as Audiodacity, Public Universal Friends, Huckleberry Funk and Kristen.

There are also still two chances to see movies in the park. July 23 will feature the 2019 version of “Aladdin,” and August 13 will showcase “Wall-E.” Movies take place in the west field of the Arts Center and begin at approximately 9 p.m.

For more information about upcoming summer Garfield Park events, visit gpacarts.org.

Greenwood

Greenwood will host many more events and activities before summer ends. Events and programs that are still to come will begin this week and last through September.

The Freedom Springs Aquatic Park, at 850 W. Stop 18 Road, Greenwood, has quickly become a summer staple for both residents and visitors from across the state. The park will host a family fun night on July 8 from 7-10 p.m. featuring a live DJ, pool party and half-price admission.

Freedom Springs will also host an Adult Night on July 23 from 8:15-10:45 p.m. for $15 per person. This event is free for season-pass holders. The Lit Soul Band will be performing, Oaken Barrel and Mallow Run will be serving their beverages, and Smokehouse Catering will be serving up food.

If you cannot make it to the July 23 adult night, another will come around on August 6 from 8:15 to 10:45 p.m. and feature the Blue River Band.

To finish off the summer season for the aquatics park, Puppy POOLooza will take place on September 11. This event is a day for dogs at Freedom Springs. Dogs under 30 pounds can come from 10-11:30 a.m., and dogs 30 pounds and over can come from 12:30-2 p.m.

The Greenwood Summer Concert Series is continuing throughout August as well. The series is presented by Johnson Memorial Health and has been a huge hit this season. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the Greenwood Amphitheater in Craig Park, 10 E Smith Valley Road, Greenwood.

Still to come are performances by Big 80s on July 10, Toy Factory on July 17, Country Summer on July 24, The Woomblies on July 31, The Nauti Yachtys on August 7 and Tastes Like Chicken on August 14.

All concerts offer different food vendors, and Oaken Barrel and Mallow Run are on site every night of the series.

Pickleball will come into play in August for Greenwood. Pickleball and Pints, presented by Mutual Savings Bank and Pro Tek Photography, takes place on August 26 from 5-8 p.m.

This event is $10 per player, which includes a commemorative pint glass and covers your first drink.

This event will take place at Craig Park, 10 E. Smith Valley Road, Greenwood. Oaken Barrel and Mallow Run will be on site.

The following days, from August 27-29, the second annual Greenwood Pickleball Open will be presented by Cardon. The event is a three-day tournament featuring Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Doubles. The cost for one event is $30 per player, and two events are $40 per player.

The event will take place on several pickleball courts at Craig Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature competition brackets. Registration is required for the tournament, and information can be found at greenwood.in.gov.

At the conclusion of summer, September will boast many Greenwood events such as Touch a Truck, Family Movie Nights and Rock the Clock.

Touch a Truck will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and is $2 per child. Children can get up close and personal with 20+ vehicles. Location details are still to come but will be posted to greenwood.in.gov.

“Big Hero 6” will play at Amphitheater Park, 100 Surina Way, Greenwood, on September 17. Families can pack their lawn chairs and refreshments and enjoy a free movie at sundown (approximately 8-10 p.m.). Family movie nights will also continue into October.

Rock the Clock will close out the summer season on September 25. This event is the annual community block party that will take place from 3-10 p.m. off Main and Madison. The event will boast live bands, food, beer, wine and other entertainment for adults and families.