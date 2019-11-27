State Rep. Woody Burton retires from Indiana Legislature

State Rep. Woody Burton (R-Whiteland) has announced he will retire in 2020 after fulfilling his current term as state representative for House District 58.

“Serving our district and our great state has truly been an honor,” Burton said. “My top priority continues to be doing what’s best for the citizens in Johnson County, and representing their needs at the Statehouse. For me, it has always been about helping people in our communities and ensuring the policies we consider for new laws support all Hoosiers.”

Burton’s passion for helping others – especially children – led him to champion legislation supporting students with dyslexia, establishing bullying prevention programs in schools and increasing accountability in the child welfare system.

He was the driving force behind providing Hoosiers the option to acquire the “In God We Trust” state license plate at no extra cost. Burton also worked on numerous laws supporting property tax relief, creating transparency within homeowners associations and providing a 13th check for public employee pensions.

“Woody is a dear friend, a man of unwavering faith and a compassionate public servant,” said House Speaker Brian C. Bosma (R-Indianapolis). “We have served alongside one another for the last 30 years, and I know our friendship will continue long after our service in the General Assembly. From passing property tax reform and the largest tax cut in state history, to helping children with dyslexia and supporting children in foster care, Woody has always put the needs of Hoosiers first and stayed true to his conservative principles.”

Burton serves as chair of the House Financial Institutions Committee, and as a member of several other committees including the House Education Committee, House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedures.

Burton and his wife, Volly, reside in Whiteland and have three children and six grandchildren.