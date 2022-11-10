Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition

The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B.

ISSMA is proud to announce that this prestigious event was sponsored by Music Travel Consultants, with supporting sponsorships by Band Shoppe, Paige’s Music, and Vincennes University. In addition, American Dairy Association Indiana and Prairie Farms Dairy award a $1,000 “Winners Drink Milk” scholarship to a music student at each of the four state champion schools.

The top ten (10) scoring bands in each of four open class enrollment categories from the semi-state competed for ranking order and the title of state champion in their respective open class category. Open Class C began at 10 a.m., followed by Class B, D, and A. Performing in exhibition at 9:25 a.m. was the Scholastic Class B champion followed by the Scholastic Class A champion. The fifty-eight (58) bands that participated in the Scholastic Class were classified by both band size and school enrollment.

The Scholastic Class Finals were held on Oct. 22 at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis. Eighty-nine (89) Open Class bands began performance on Oct. 15 at one of four regional sites. Eighty (80) bands, twenty (20) in each enrollment category, determined by the previous year’s school enrolment size, continued to semi-state performance on Oct. 29. The forty (40) bands, representing the best in the state, met at the state finals to decide the four state champions.

Indiana High School Marching Bands consistently rank among the nation’s finest, and this is widely known as one of the very best State High School Marching Band events in the country.