Southside construction update for week of May 25-June 1, 2022

Compiled by Nicole Davis

Does it seem every route you take, there’s construction either causing a traffic jam or making you detour? With so much happening at the moment, it may be hard to keep up. Each week through the “construction season,” The Southside Times will share about some local projects to keep you in the know.

As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!

Far Southside: Beginning, May 23, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) expects to begin work on approximately $2.1 million in phased resurfacing, full depth patching and connectivity improvements on Shelby Street between Southeastern Avenue and Prospect Street. In the first phase, Shelby Street will close between Southeastern Avenue and Bates Street. Prospect Street, English Avenue, and Southeastern Avenue will remain open during the closure. This segment of Shelby Street is expected to reopen in mid-June. Traffic will be detoured using Southeastern Avenue, State Street, English Avenue, Fletcher Avenue, College Avenue, Washington Street and Southeastern Avenue. Access to properties and businesses will be maintained during construction. When complete, Shelby Street will feature rehabilitated road surfaces, ADA-compliant ramps, limited sidewalk replacement, drainage enhancements between Southeastern Avenue and Prospect Street, as well as road profile improvements to the at-grade railroad crossing south of Bates Street. For more information, visit indy.gov/dpw.

State Road 37: The road will soon shift to the elevated pavement and bridges between Southport Road and Fairview Road in Johnson County, starting with southbound traffic on or after Thursday. Traffic will no longer stop for traffic signals at Wicker Road and County Line Road. New southbound entrance and exit ramps will open connecting with County Line Road west of S.R. 37. The traffic shift will temporarily close southbound S.R. 37 access to County Line Road for two months. For more information, visit i69finishline.com.

Southport: Indianapolis engineers looked at the bridge near Main Street and Derbyshire Road and came up with a plan to temporarily repair the bridge for this year. The work is now complete. The bridge is slated to be replaced next year.