Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

Indianapolis: As Citizens Energy Group continues to make progress on its DigIndy Tunnel System, upcoming construction will require the closure of E. Pleasant Run Parkway S. Dr. between N. Webster Ave. and Sheridan Ave. The closure is expected to last approximately eight months. Local access will remain open. For more information, visit CitizensEnergyGroup.com/Construction.

* I-69 Updates: Construction crews are opening new pieces of the I-69 Finish Line project to traffic before winter weather and cold temperatures limit the types of construction work that can be completed. Northbound State Road 37 traffic was shifted onto new pavement last week near County Line Road, and the interchange was fully opened with the new northbound on-ramp. The work zone speed limit remains 45 mph, and drivers should slow down for a temporary crossover to the north. Paving crews are completing the next segment of northbound pavement between Southport Road and Edgewood Avenue, which is expected to open before the holidays. Watch for nighttime lane closures and traffic stops for up to 20 minutes on northbound S.R. 37 near Banta Road.