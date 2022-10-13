Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

* I-69 Indianapolis: Waterline work which started Oct. 10 will close lanes on northbound State Road 37/Harding Street and the I-465 interchange exit ramps between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. One lane near the Pilot Travel Center will be closed through early November.

Bridge work on the future Southport Road over I-69 requires nighttime single lane closures on S.R. 37. Traffic signal construction west of S.R. 37 at Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue will stop nighttime Southport Road traffic intermittently for up to 20 minutes.

Daily drainage pipe installation will restrict Wicker Road to one lane near S.R. 37. A temporary signal alternates two-way traffic between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.