Southside Art League presents ‘Passionate About Pastel’

EVENT: “Passionate About Pastel,” a collaborative exhibit by 10 member artists at the Southside Art League Inc. (SALI) Off Broadway Gallery in September 2020. These award-winning featured artists will exhibit a wide variety of pastel subjects and styles, in a medium that is often misunderstood. What is PASTEL? Is it like sidewalk chalk? Is a drawing or a painting? Is it archival? This is a show you must see!

TEN ARTISTS:

Mary Ann Davis of Indianapolis enjoys the challenge of painting on location and has a reputation as one of Indiana’s premier plein air painters. Her art celebrates nature, emphasizing color and atmosphere and has been included in two Painting Indiana books and many art publications. She enjoys teaching as well as exhibiting.

Marianne Hamilton has devoted most of her life to teaching science, which is precise. It is a search for answers in a methodical fashion. In art she has found the freedom to observe the world in her own way. Pastels, in particular, allows her to plunge forward, make mistakes and re-do. Most of all, art is her happy place to create any world she desires, while living in Indianapolis.

Corrine Hull never tires of painting varied Hoosier landscapes, from the Indiana Dunes along Lake Michigan, to the Indiana prairie and to the hills of Southern Indiana. Traveling from her home in Indianapolis to sites such as New Mexico and Maine are equally enjoyable. She is drawn to pastels for two reasons: First is her love of color, and second is her passion for drawing. And painting with pastels is more immediate than using a brush.

Beth Lau is a retired English professor at California State University, Long Beach, who now resides in Bloomington, Ind. After 35 years of teaching, she wanted to revive a longtime interest in art. She credits Donna Shortt’s mentoring pastel class at SALI helpful in reactivating the artistic component of her brain. She also discovered that her favorite genre is still life.

Sonja Lehman has earned many degrees and certifications in the arts and is now director of the IUPUI Herron Art Library. She works in a wide variety of media as a practicing artist from her studio at the Art Sanctuary in Martinsville, as wells as her home in Greenwood. Her current focus is on relief and letterpress printing, papermaking and the book arts.

Janice Lindboe worked, volunteered and raised her family in Martinsville, Ind. She rekindled her interest in art in her 60s. Pastel painting has given her the opportunity to meet other generous and talented people who have encouraged and helped her develop new skills. She hopes that looking at her artwork reminds others of a time or place that makes them happy. What fun!

John Manicke is an accomplished portrait artist who lives in Indianapolis. He developed his painting skills at such places as the Indianapolis Art Center and has more than 50 years of painting experience. He has won many awards including a Best of Show at the Indiana State Fair. He is a spry 91 years old and keeps active by going to ballroom dancing sessions in Greenwood.

Beverly S. Mathis of Greenwood is a Herron School of Art grad, who taught middle school art. While raising her family she just dabbled in art until she learned watercolor painting from David Tipton at SALI. Now she is a professional artist/teacher/exhibitor. Painting with watercolor is her first love, but pastel is an exciting change of technique because the colors are opaque and so vibrant. Her work hangs in the Brown County Art Gallery, as well as SALI.

Mark Millis from Bargersville is an emerging artist who began painting seriously after a career in education. A lifelong “doodler” and art collector, he began taking art lessons at SALI after a serious accident left him bored. He loves the challenge of complex landscapes with architectural elements. Using oil or pastels in an impressionistic style, he looks for the contrasting light and shadows. He enjoys painting at plein air events, where he has won awards.

Donna Shortt of Indianapolis is equally accomplished in both oil and pastel. She travels all over the USA in all seasons, and even to France, with the goal of capturing a sense of place, mood, atmosphere and light. She also paints still life in her Indianapolis home studio where she can control the light. She enjoys art competitions and has won countless local and national awards. She was part of the Painting Indiana III book. Many of her paintings are in permanent collections.

DATES: Artwork will be displayed at SALI from Sept. 2-26, 2020.

LOCATION: The Southside Art League, Inc. (SALI) Off Broadway Gallery is located at 299 E. Broadway St., Greenwood IN 46143, located two blocks north of Main Street and six blocks east of Madison Avenue, in historic Old Town Greenwood.

EXHIBITION HOURS: Visit the gallery during regular hours Wed. – Sat. 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Closed Sunday, Monday & Tuesday. Please call SALI to arrange for viewing by appointment at any other time.

FEES: None

CONTACT: SALI (317) 882-5562