Greenwood begins northeast skatepark renovation

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The City of Greenwood has begun construction to transform the 25-year-old skatepark located in Northeast Park. During its meeting in February, the city’s Parks & Recreation Board selected Hunger Skateparks to construct the $287,250 project. Anticipated completion is expected this summer.

“From start to finish, this project has been a collaborative effort between the Parks department, community members and industry experts,” said Greenwood Parks & Recreation Director Rob Taggart. “We can’t wait to see the final product and open it up for residents and visitors.”

During the development process, the Greenwood Parks & Recreation Department partnered with Hunger Skateparks to engage community members on design ideas. After a well-attended virtual workshop, the design was updated to include mini quarter pipes, bowl pockets with jumps, various stair combo sets, a China bank with a manual and more. The skatepark will be 7,800 square feet.

The foundation for the skatepark will be made of poured-in-place concrete to provide a permanent foundation instead of various ramps mounted onto the asphalt. A portion of the project is being funded through a federal Community Development Block Grant.

For more information, visit greenwood.in.gov.