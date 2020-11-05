Sherron Rogers named Eskenazi Health’s Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer

Sherron Rogers has been named chief financial officer and chief strategy officer for Eskenazi Health.

“Since joining our team more than four years ago, Sherron has thoughtfully and successfully led financial and operational improvement initiatives that have helped to position Eskenazi Health for system growth and continued mission delivery,” said Lisa Harris, M.D., chief executive officer of Eskenazi Health. “Sherron is a collaborator who enjoys partnering with others, setting meaningful goals and building high-performing teams. We are fortunate to have her at Eskenazi Health.”

Rogers first joined Eskenazi Health as vice president of business development, strategy and operational excellence in 2016. In her expanded leadership role, Rogers will continue Eskenazi Health’s commitment to fiscal responsibility while fostering strategic growth and improvement initiatives and further enhancing partnerships between finance and clinical and operational leaders.

“The Eskenazi Health family and mission are special and I am proud to be part of a legacy of so many who are dedicated to serving our community,” Rogers said. “I am so proud to have an opportunity to contribute to a community that’s been such an important part of my family’s history.”

During her tenure at Eskenazi Health, Rogers has been instrumental in helping to steer financial and performance improvements. She has also led the planning for growth initiatives including the Eskenazi Health Network, expanding Eskenazi Health’s direct-to-employers services in the community and allowing the organization to deliver high quality health care while managing costs for both individuals and their employers.

In addition, Rogers has helped to advance the use of robotics within operating rooms, ensuring clinical best practice and the availability of advanced technology for patients. She is noted as a transformational leader with the ability to align goals and inspire large teams to succeed, and she brings a solid history of demonstrating a customer-focused, inspired leadership approach to improving outcomes.

Rogers’ professional accomplishments include broad, progressive experience in transformational leadership and financial stewardship. Prior to joining Eskenazi Health, she spent more than a decade with IU Health where she held multiple leadership positions including vice president of patient services, a role managing more than 900 team members across multiple IU Health hospitals. Rogers also had a successful career at Cummins, Inc. where she led global improvement initiatives and worked as a Six Sigma black belt.

According to Eskenazi Health, Rogers is deeply committed to and involved in the community, focusing on strengthening urban neighborhoods and ensuring that Indianapolis is a city that allows talent to develop and thrive for generations to come. This includes serving as co-chair of Great Places 2020, a visionary community development project created to transform strategic places in Marion County neighborhoods into dynamic centers of culture, commerce and community.

An Indianapolis native, Rogers earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Indiana University. Rogers holds certifications in Finance for Senior Executives from Harvard Business School and Lean Methodology Bronze and Silver from the University of Iowa. In 2011, she received the Up & Coming recognition from the Center for Leadership Development, which highlights those under 35 with promising futures. In 2012, Rogers was selected to participate in the Stanley K. Lacy Executive Leadership Series and in 2013, she was named one of the city’s Forty Under 40 by the Indianapolis Business Journal.