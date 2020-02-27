Servant’s Heart of Indy invites public to create cards and care packages for 700 Indiana soldiers

By Nancy Price

Servant’s Heart of Indy is inviting the public to send cards and care packages to 700 soldiers of the Indiana National Guard’s 113th Engineering Unit.

Bill Boone, chairman of Servant’s Heart of Indy was inspired to start the project, “Operation Thank You” when he learned of the alarming number of soldiers deployed overseas who never received cards or care packages from anyone.

Boone shared the news with Servant’s Heart Board of Directors, and before long, “they wanted to head up a committee for (sending) cards,” he said. Lisa Wiese, a board member and fundraiser coordinator, participates in a Facebook group called Because Kindness. The group sends cards of encouragement to those who need it, such as those fighting illnesses, victims of mass shootings, etc. “I requested cards for the troops,” she said. “We have a variety of cards thanking troops for their service.”

As well, students from St. Mark Catholic School in Perry Township created cards to send, and now there are boxes of cards sent from people all over the U.S. and even Australia. Local churches and organizations, including Changing Footprints and Kiwanis clubs, have assisted with the project in donating money or items for care packages.

Servant’s Heart is requesting additional help from the community. “We’re trying to motivate people to gather snacks and bring them to us,” Boone said. Requested foods include beef jerky, beef stick, trail mix, nuts, Pop-Tarts, protein bars, granola bars, Oreo cookies (individually wrapped), Clif Bars, power bars and loose granola. Personal items are also needed, such as menthol cough drops, moleskin, lip balm, foot powder, socks, sunblock, baby wipes, lens cleaning cloths and stamped envelopes.

Items will be collected through next week at the following locations: Servant’s Heart of Indy, 5602 Elmwood Ave., #212 on Thursdays, 6:30-9 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Beech Grove Community Center, Beech Grove Fire Department Stations 56 and 57 and the George Group at 5627 S. Franklin Road. In addition, individuals may “adopt a box” for $15.05 (includes postage) and donate $20 for snacks inside the boxes.

On Friday, March 13 from 6-10 p.m. the public is invited to make cards and build shipping boxes at Hornet Park Community Center, 5245 Hornet Ave., or help pack boxes on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at HPCC.

For more information, contact Servant’s Heart of Indy at (317) 788-9433 or go to servantsheartofindy.org or Facebook.