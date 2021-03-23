Roncalli vocal soloists earn gold rating

In February, Roncalli High School had an amazing showing at the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) District Vocal and Ensemble competition. All 10 Roncalli students who qualified for the competition earned a gold or silver rating! A Gold rating is the highest honor a soloist can earn in this competition. There will not be a “state” ISSMA competition this year due to COVID. Technically the gold rated soloists receive a gold for state as well.

The silver rated soloists are senior Ali Dafforn, junior Savannah Gilmore, freshmen Anita Conn and Patrisha Luzietti.

The gold rated division one soloists are seniors Hayden Bean, Veronica Phillips, junior Ian Knight, sophomores Ellie Buening, Fletcher Hooten and Amelia Warner.

“I’m proud of the work that was put into these challenging solos. ese students excel in a wide range of musical styles, and their ISSMA solos really showcase another side of their vocal skills,” said Joey Newton, Choir Director Roncalli High School.