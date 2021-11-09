Roncalli raised over $87,000 in annual Walkathon

Before Halloween, Roncalli Royals, friends and family were supposed to participate in the school’s annual Walkathon. Due to inclimate weather, the walkathon could not happen on the scheduled date or the rain date.

This is the only all-school fundraiser in which students are asked to participate. Every dollar raised provides tuition assistance to families. Although they were not able to walk, the Royals were still able to raise over $87,000 for families.

“We are blessed with a community of students, faculty and staff members who are committed to raising funds to provide financial assistance. Even though our first two days were rained out, we are excited to have a third attempt at walking before Thanksgiving! Thank you to everyone who participated in raising funds for this year’s Walkathon,” said Kevin Banich R’09, Interim Principal of Roncalli High School in a press release.