Roncalli High School announces interim president

With Dr. Joe Hollowell’s retirement from Roncalli High School (RHS), beginning July 1, Archbishop Charles C. Thompson has appointed Very Reverend Robert J. Robeson, V.F., Ph.D., M.Ed., the interim president of Roncalli for the 2020-21 program year.

“I’d like to thank Archbishop Thompson for his foresight and wisdom, and I look forward to working with Fr. Bob in this capacity. He knows the Roncalli community and is the perfect person to lead RHS during this interim year,” said Superintendent Gina Fleming. “Fr. Bob’s extensive experience in education, formation and fundraising will serve Roncalli well. Fr. Bob is incredibly Christ-centered and is a true servant leader who cares deeply about the education and formation of youth. It is an honor and a blessing to work beside him in Catholic school ministry.”

Since August 2016, Fr. Robeson has served as the pastor of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Beech Grove and administrator of Good Shepherd Parish in Indianapolis. In 2018, he was also appointed dean of the Indianapolis South Deanery. As such, Fr. Bob participates as an ex-officio member of the Roncalli Board of Directors and has been a liaison between the south deanery priests and Roncalli leadership. He will continue in these roles along with the role of interim president at RHS.

In 2004, Fr. Robeson was appointed the first rector of Bishop Simon Bruté College Seminary in Indianapolis, and he oversaw its development and growth the next 12 years. As rector of Bishop Bruté, Fr. Robeson was responsible for the administration of the seminary and overseeing the admission, formation and evaluation of seminarians. He continues to teach Catholic Beliefs and Practices at Marian University – a required course for all seminarians.

Prior to his study for the priesthood, Fr. Robeson worked in college administration at Lehigh University, the University of South Carolina and Indiana University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in History from Washington University in St. Louis, a master’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina, a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Indiana University and a master of divinity degree from Saint Meinrad School of Theology.

Fr. Robeson previously served as the director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, chaplain of the Indiana Women’s Prison, chaplain for the Missionaries of Charity in Indianapolis and chaplain to the Catholic Student Association at the University of Indianapolis. He has served as associate pastor at Saint Monica and Sacramental Minister at Saint Malachy, Holy Trinity, Saint Anthony and Saint Mark.

Dr. Joe Hollowell, current RHS president, shares his excitement for the Roncalli community. “Fr. Bob Robeson is a great friend of Catholic education, an outstanding leader among our friends in the South Deanery and he is deeply respected by all who know him. The Roncalli family will be greatly blessed by Fr. Bob’s leadership and service during this important time of transition.”

According to Dr. Jeff Amodeo, Roncalli Board Chair 2017-2020, the appointment of Fr. Bob Robeson as Roncalli’s interim president is a wonderful opportunity for Roncalli. “Not only does Fr. Bob have an extensive background in education, the value to our students and school community from the Catholic identity and spiritual development perspectives is remarkable. I am thankful for Fr. Bob’ s discernment of this role and am very appreciative of Archbishop Thompson’s decision. For me, more proof that Roncalli is blessed and truly is a special place!” he shared.

Please join the Roncalli community in welcoming Fr. Bob Robeson in this new capacity and continue to pray for the education and formation of all current and future Rebels.

The search for the next Roncalli High School president will continue. Building upon the past 50 years of excellence, the hiring of an exceptional Catholic school leader is a priority for the established search team and the Office of Catholic Schools.