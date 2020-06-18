Roncalli High School and the Indianapolis Children’s Choir resume summer camps

By Nancy Price

While many summer camps have been canceled due to COVID-19, a few local camps will continue.

Roncalli High School is resuming their Junior Rebel Theatre Mini Camp July 6-9, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The same camp is offered again July 13-16 with the same criteria as the previous camp. Camps will focus on improvisation, theatre games, costuming, musical theatre and much more. The camp cost is $50 ($10 for children of Roncalli’s faculty and staff). Advanced registration is not required but needed if you wish to guarantee a T-shirt for your child. Registration forms are available at Roncalli.org (under Arts, theatre tab, then Junior Rebel Theatre).

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC), meanwhile, will hold a virtual music camp during the month of July. This year’s camp, called “Reach!” is for children going into grades first through eighth. Sessions will include choral instruction for four performance pieces (part-singing, music theory, movement class and orff class).

Recorder class is optional for students in third through eighth grades who have a recorder at home). Modules will consist of one hour of activity per day (which may be split up throughout the month) and can be completed according to the participant’s own schedule. Final submissions of performance recordings must be submitted by Friday, July 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Live sessions from home with ICC directors are optional and available through the week of July 20-24. Registered attendees will receive more information. All singers may virtually audition for the Indianapolis Children’s Choir during camp.

Families may purchase a ticket code for $5 to watch the final performance on Friday, July 31 online from their homes. Additional codes for friends and family in other households may also be purchased for $5 each.

Tuition costs $85, which includes a $25 non-refundable registration fee. Financial assistance is available. For further questions or to apply, email lsouthar@icchoir.org.