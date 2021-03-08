Roncalli athletes to compete collegiately

On Feb. 24 and March 1, nine Roncalli High School senior athletes signed letters of

intent to compete collegiately.

William Beikes signed with Wabash College (Crawfordsville, IN) under coach Ryan Bowerman to compete in men’s volleyball. Beikes was 2020 Academic All State for volleyball, and his volleyball team was 2018 State Champions and 2019 State Runner-Up. He plans to study political science and is the son of Mandy and Billy Beikes.

Sam Gallagher signed to be a track and feld athlete at Trine University (Angola, IN) under coach Josh Fletcher. Gallagher was a sectional and regional placer. He plans to study electrical engineering and is the son of Susie and Rob Gallagher.

Sean Haberthy signed with King University (Bristol, TN) to play men’s volleyball under coach Ryan Booher. Haberthy was Academic All State. His volleyball team was 2018 State Champions and 2019 State Runner-up. He is the son of Kathleen and Michael Haberthy.

Luke Aldrich signed to play lacrosse at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Daytona Beach, FL) under coach Spencer Wims. Aldrich was a four year varsity starter on his lacrosse team and will graduate with an Academic Honors Diploma. He was on the Midwest Top 80 All Star lacrosse team. Aldrich plans to study mechanical engineering. His parents are Julie and Shawn Aldrich.

Dominic Brown signed with University of Indianapolis (Indianapolis, IN) under coach Al Ready to compete in baseball. Brown was in the National Honor Society and his baseball team was two times Conference Champions and Sectional Champions. Tis multi-sport athlete was also part of the 2020 State Champion football team. He plans to study kinesiology and is the son of Desiree and Todd Brown.

Ariana Gilley signed with Ball State University (Muncie, IN) under coaches Joanna Salem and Scott Wilson to compete in gymnastics. Gilley was 2017 Level 9 Eastern Champion (6th bars, 2nd foor, 10th all around), 2019 State (5th vault, 5th bars, 2nd beam, 4th foor, 2nd all around), 2019 Regionals (1st beam, 10th all around), 2020 season ranked 37 in country all around and 4th on bars. Her gymnastics team was 2nd in the country and 1st bar team. She plans to study nursing and is the daughter of Christina and Mike Gilley.

Baron Huebler signed to play football at Marian University (Indianapolis, IN) under coach Mark Henninger R’92. Huebler was All State, All Marion County and All Conference. During his career at Roncalli, his football team was 2020 State Champions. His parents are Catherine and Lou Huebler.

Ryan Papandria signed with Wabash College (Crawfordsville, IN) under coach Don Morel to compete in football. Papandria was All Marion County and All Indy Super Team Honorable Mention, and his football team was 2019 Sectional Champions and 2020 State Champions. He plans to study economics and is the son of Ruth and John Papandria.

Owen Volk signed to play football at Wabash College (Crawfordsville, IN) under coach Don Morel. Volk was Academic All State, Karl Andrews Heart and Soul Scholarship recipient, Colts GREAT Player Award by the Kiwani’s Club, and team captain. During his career at Roncalli, his football team was 2019 Sectional Champions and 2020 State Champions. Volk plans to study economics. His parents are Stephanie and Brian Volk.

“Congratulations to our senior student-athletes signing with their future schools! Tanks for all you have given to our school community these past four years. Also, thank you to the families, coaches and teammates for coming out to support this event!” said David Lauck, Athletic Director of Roncalli High School.