Rock the Block run set to take place in-person

Information compiled by Jessica Todd

After being postponed last year due to the pandemic, the Rock the Block Run will take place both in-person and virtually on April 24 outside of Center Grove High School in Greenwood. The Johnson County Health Department and Center Grove Schools approved a safety plan that was put into place by the event organizers.

Rock the Block is an event to help out with the challenges faced by nonprofits during this difficult time. This event benefits dozens of Johnson County charities and will remain in-person this year. It is expected that the Rock the Block will attract a crowd of about 750 participants onsite this year. This year’s Rock the Block Run is dedicated to Jason Mueller and his family. The Voice of the Trojans sporting events, Jason has a special place in the hearts of organizers. Jason is a supporter of the event and faces many difficult health challenges. Besides supporting the charities, participants, volunteers and sponsors are encouraged to donate to the Mueller Family Fund. All the proceeds go to Jason and his family to offset medical/household and educational expenses for their children.

The 2019 events raised $26,000 for 17 charities in Johnson County. This year, the goal is to surpass theamount to help with all additional costs that have come from the pandemic.

This event will look a bit different this year in order to keep the event safe and keep all participants healthy. Everyone will have to wear a mask before and after they run or walk and stay socially distant or in family pods while walking around. All parts of this event are being moved outside and proper precautions will be taken at the awards ceremony on Main St. Any participant that is not feeling well or feels they have been exposed to anyone with the virus will be asked not to attend the event. All participants will be contacted via email on the latest details for the race and will have a complete understanding of the new format.

Event Overview + Safety Plan

Registration: Registration will be conducted online before the day of the event. All the registration area will be wiped down prior to the start of registration and a few times during the process. Participants will be encouraged to wear face-masks during the pre-race activities leading up to the actual start. Registration & Packet pickup on the day of the race will be outside. Participants will have the ability to pick up their materials either the day before the event (at an alternate location) or up to 90 minutes in advance the morning of the event.

Wave Starts:Wave starts will be conducted every few minutes allowing only about 100 to 150 participants to go off at one time to allow proper social distancing.

Post-Race:There will be full control over this portion of the event so that groups do not begin to gather. Water and pre-packed snacks will be provided in a grab and go fashion. Once the race is over, participants are encouraged to go home.

Volunteers:All volunteers will be required to wear facemasks. Gloves are required to be worn during preparation of the ‘self-serve’ stations. Staff and volunteers will use sanitation wipes to clean high traffic areasHand sanitizer bottles will be made available as well as a limited supply of disposable face masks.

For more information and to register for the Rock the Block Run event, visit rocktheblockrun.org.