Rally. Ride. Remember. By Jacob Musselman September 15, 2021 Stephanie Dolan The shadow of a motorcycle Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Riders gather prior to taking off on Anna’s Ride Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Riders embark on Anna’s Ride Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Riders gather prior to taking off on Anna’s Ride Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Riders embark on Anna’s Ride Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Riders get ready to ride off on Anna’s Ride Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Casey Godby, gets ready to ride off on Anna’s Ride Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Casey Godby, road captain for Anna’s Ride addresses the riders before they embark Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) A member of the Eagle Riders listens as multiple people speak to the crowd before Anna’s Ride Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Casey godby, road captain for the ride bows his head during a moment of silence for the people lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) A rider claps their hands after a moment of silence Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Pete Malloy, Anna’s father addresses the crowd Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Riders interact before heading out Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) A flag stands on a bike Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Motorcycles sit waiting to ride off for Anna’s Ride Sept. 11, 2021, outside of the Southside Harley Davidson. Anna’s Ride is a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and military families and their children with special needs. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)