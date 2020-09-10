Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing launches Peterman Top Tech Academy

By Nancy Price

Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing has announced that it will open Peterman Top Tech Academy next month. Classes will begin Oct. 5, with new classes starting every four months.

“We knew it was important to connect with our community and provide opportunities in a world of current uncertainty,” said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing. “While the trades are growing rapidly, we found a passion in the idea of training our team members from the very beginning to becoming successful future technicians. While so many things have been put on pause in recent months, the HVAC and Plumbing industries are growing quickly. It is predicted that both of these trades are each expected to grow by 15 percent compared to the national average of 7 percent in other industries.”

Students attending the Peterman Academy will learn plumbing and HVAC skills in a hybrid program that combines virtual and live training. Group discussions and live presentations will be held three days per week, with in-person training from instructors two days a week. HVAC students will learn about tools, equipment and materials needed for a career in heating and A/C, in addition to training in furnace and A/C system maintenance, troubleshooting and installation.

Plumbing students will receive training in drain systems, vents, water lines and fixture installation and learn about troubleshooting, hydronic and solar water heating systems, private wells and septic systems and plumbing system design and installation.

Each program has its own instructor with experience in the company. Drew Gomez, plumbing instructor, has 30 years’ experience; he has a plumbing contractor’s license. HVAC Instructor Alan Richardson has 12 years of experience, with three as a field supervisor. The student-teacher ratio for the plumbing class is 6:1; for the HVAC class, it is 8:1.

There is no test required for admission, yet there is a four-step interview process consisting of a phone interview, in-person interview, a full day of shadowing with a senior technician and a final interview with Peterman. “With over 600 applicants and only 14 seats, the admission process is incredibly competitive,” Peterman said.

Students accepted into the academy will be awarded a full-ride scholarship. Students must meet academic and attendance standards to maintain their scholarship status. In addition, a weekly stipend will be provided so that students may focus solely on learning their new trade.

Peterman Top Tech Academy is located at 5240 Commerce Circle, Indianapolis, 46237. Interested students may submit their resume at petermantoptech.com and email toptech@petermanhvac.com with any questions about the programs.

PETERMAN PRESIDENT PUBLISHES SECOND BOOK

Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, has published his second book, You Can’t Stop the Growth, about the company’s accomplishments and plans for future growth for its employees. “A focus on growing your people can sometimes fall by the wayside in favor of a focus on profits and operations,” Peterman said. “The latter two are definitely important in the sustainability of a business, but what we have found is that when we focus on our people, the later takes care of itself.” Peterman published the book through Advantage Media. Readers may purchase You Can’t Stop the Growth at cantstopthegrowth.com or through Amazon.