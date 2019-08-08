Perry Senior Services hosts ninth annual golf outing

By Nancy Price

Do you enjoy playing golf, networking and giving back to your community?

Perry Senior Services has a perfect fit. On Sept. 25, the 501(c) (3) charitable organization is hosting its ninth annual Perry Seniors & Friends Golf Outing at Winding River Golf Course in Indianapolis. According to Perry Senior Citizens Services Director Diane Buchanan, the event is an opportunity “to give back and support Perry Seniors’ nonprofit, allowing seniors to live independently in their own homes longer and (provides) social interaction opportunities.”

As well, the fundraiser is “affordable and the competition (offers) sharing of abilities and experience as a foursome, free meals and prizes,” Buchanan said.

Funds raised “helps in off-setting our cost in paying for the mileage reimbursement to our volunteers who are our medical transport drivers,” she added. “We pay .345 cents per mile and although many donate that money back to us, we pay out quite a bit to those senior drivers who are also on a limited income. So, this money greatly helps their lives also.”

Perry Senior Services also partners with the Central Indiana Aging & Disability Resources (CICOA) to ensure that seniors are provided with nutritious meals in the Southport Community Room four days a week for a suggested contribution of $3. In addition, Perry Services has information about resources and providers for seniors and their families.

“I would also like to start offering trips to the grocery store or picking up (seniors) who cannot drive up to come play bingo/games or have lunch with us Monday through Thursday weekly for socialization and then taking them back home,” Buchanan said. She also has a need for volunteers to help drive seniors for these purposes or for medical transportation. In addition, volunteers are needed to work in the office. “We are flexible with what they can do regarding days/time worked,” she added.

For those interested in donating, the nonprofit needs supplies, including paper towels, toilet paper, copy paper, towels, sheets, blankets and clothes for children (many seniors are raising grandchildren and great-grandchildren). As well, ice cream is needed for lunch offered by CICOA.

Reservation fees for the event include 18 holes, cart, driving range prior to the shortgun start, lunch, dinner and unlimited soft drinks on the course. Fees are $55 for golfers under the age of 65 who register by Aug. 31 and $45 for seniors age 65 and older.

Registration for the event begins at 10:30 a.m. Sponsors take their place at 11:30 a.m. and golf begins at noon. Lunch is sponsored by Forest Creek Village and a buffet dinner provided by Rosegate Village. Prizes include gift cards, theater tickets, novelty items and more.

Sponsorship opportunities for the event are available. There is a 10 percent discount for multiple sponsorships. All donations and sponsorships are tax deductible in accordance with IRS guidelines for 501 (c) (3) organizations.

Volunteers are needed for event registration and raffle tickets. For more information about the golf outing, including sponsorships, please contact Diane Buchanan at (317) 783-9231, go to perrryseniors.org/events or Facebook: 2019 Perry Seniors & Friends Golf Outing 9/25/19. For more information about Perry Senior Citizens’ Services, go to perryseniors.org.

Perry Seniors & Friends Golf Outing

Sept. 25, noon to 8 p.m.

Winding River Golf Course

8015 Mann Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221

Tickets: $55 (under age 65); $45 (age 65 and over)

Info: Diane Buchanan at (317) 783-9231

perryseniors.org/events