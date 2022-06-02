Parish Festivals 2022

Compiled by Mark Gasper and Nancy Hammerstrom

This week begins a season of upcoming parish festivals on the Southside! St. Jude Festival begins today from 5 to 11 p.m. with its annual Summer Festival and continue through Saturday night, featuring children’s games, prizes, bands and food, a silent auction, bingo, Monte Carlo games and a beer tent. Admission is free for everyone. Next Thursday, Our Lady of the Greenwood Festival returns, running through Saturday, June 11, and includes fair food, children’s games, grand and quilt raffles, Poor Jack amusement rides and DJ, Chris Schura.

In mid-July, guests at St. Mark’s Funfest will enjoy rides, a cash raffle, live music, a beer garden, bingo, 50/50, Monte Carlo and basket raffles during its run from July 14-16, with a fried chicken dinner on its last night; free admission included. On July 30, Roncalli High School will present its Summer Social; although not a parish festival, plenty of fun is promised for all who attend. More details to come!

Nativity’s free Augstravaganza returns Aug. 12 and 13 with Silly Safari, a baby crawling race, carnival rides, a $3,500 grand prize raffle and more. Mystery Beer Tasting and Cupcakes & Canvas are included in pre-festival events on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. Fall festivals return Sept. 23 and 24 with Saints Francis and Clare’s annual Fall Festival featuring games and activities for all ages, live music, a silent auction, raffles, food, ice cream, beer and wine; free admission included. Also, Holy Name of Jesus brings back Oktoberfest on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and includes live music, a kids’ zone, beer garden, food trucks, an authentic German dinner and raffles with free admission.

Keep an eye on upcoming editions of The Southside Times for ads or for listings in our Night & Day Events Calendar for news about other Catholic church events, as well as Roncalli’s Summer Social.

St. Jude Festival

When: June 2-4, Thurs. 5 to 10 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 5-11 p.m.

Where: 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis

Info: (317) 786-4371

Our Lady of the Greenwood Festival

When: June 9-11, Thurs., 5-11 p.m., Fri. 5 p.m.-midnight, Sat. 2 p.m.-midnight. Information: 317-888-2861 or info@olgreenwood.org.

Where: 335 S. Meridian St., Greenwood

St. Mark Funfest

When: July 14-16, Thurs. 6-11 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 5-11 p.m.

Where: 535 E. Edgewood Ave., Indianapolis

Info: (317) 787-8246 or festival@stmarkindy.org

Roncalli Summer Social

When: Saturday, July 30

Where: 3300 Prague Road, Indianapolis

Info: (317) 787-8277

Nativity Augstravaganza

When: Aug. 12 and 13, Fri. and Sat. 4 p.m. to midnight (pre-festival events on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.).

Where: 7225 Southeastern Ave., Indianapolis

Info: (317) 357-1200; register in advance for pre-festival events at nativityindy.org

SS. Francis and Clare of Assisi Fall Festival

When: Sept. 23 and 24, Fri. 5-10 p.m., Sat. noon to 10 p.m.

Where: 5901 Olive Branch Road, Greenwood

Info: (317) 859-4673 or festival@ss-fc.org

Holy Name of Jesus Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Fri. and Sat. 5-11 p.m.

Where: 89 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove

Info: (317) 784-5454 or kstafford@holyname.cc