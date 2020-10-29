NSDAR Samuel Bryan Chapter donates to St. Elizabeth Coleman on annual service day

The Samuel Bryan Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Beech Grove donated to St. Elizabeth | Coleman Pregnancy & Adoption Center in remembrance of the founding daughters of its service organization.

On Oct. 11, 1890, the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in Washington, D.C. On the National DAR Day of Service, DAR members worldwide celebrate the anniversary of the founding of DAR by participating in special volunteer projects in their communities.

This is the fifth year of the DAR’s Day of Service, and the Samuel Bryan Chapter donated boxes of baby care items to St. Elizabeth | Coleman Pregnancy & Adoption Center at 2500 Churchman Ave. The boxes were filled with homemade blankets, crocheted little hats for newborns, new clothing and many other baby care items.

Renee Hummel, the director of St. Elizabeth | Coleman Pregnancy & Adoption Center, was thrilled to receive the much-needed donations and stated that the blankets and other items would be used with the layette sets they create and give to young mothers in need of assistance.

The service project was spearheaded by rookie member Erica Costello, recording secretary for the Samuel Bryan Chapter, and supported by the chapter as several members chose to give their time and talents to the project as they self-isolate during the summer months of the COVID pandemic.

St. Elizabeth | Coleman Pregnancy & Adoption Center is a licensed, nonprofit, adoption agency that has been serving Beech Grove, Indianapolis and central Indiana since 1915 by providing full service and adoptive parent preparation and support for domestic, transracial, medical needs and international adoption. Lifelong assistance and support services are available for pregnant women, the children and adoptive families facing adoption and parenting decisions.

“St. Elizabeth | Coleman Pregnancy & Adoption Center has been giving service in our community longer than women had the right to vote,” said Regent Patti Moy. The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and chapters around the world have been celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving the right to women to vote.