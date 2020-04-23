Nothing Bundt Cakes open – for carryout – in Greenwood

By Amy Moshier

Sometimes in life, patience can be a virtue. That was certainly the case for LeAnn, 51, and Charles Brown, 50, who had a very busy grand opening last month for Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery in Greenwood.

“My husband and I have been married for 27 years and have always wanted to open our own business,” LeAnn said. “We have been patiently waiting for the ideal opportunity and partnership that served our mission to serve others in an extraordinary and unique way.”

Around 600 guests attended the bakery’s grand opening. “We had a line outside the building and down the block. We had so much fun serving guests,” she added. “The first 50 received a card for a free Bundlet (a miniature Bundt cake) every month for a year.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. They joined forces, or better yet kitchens, to make cakes to entertain their friends and family, who said the cakes were delicious and unlike anything anyone had tasted. As a result, their friends and family asked them to entertain more. They quickly realized this side project of theirs could be something more. There was a gap in the world for delicious cakes, readily available, that didn’t compromise on quality ingredients. Flash forward and Nothing Bundt Cakes has grown nationwide. Dena and Debbie’s vision was to have the warmth and nostalgia of its home-kitchen roots, but also take a modern approach for the world today.

LeAnn’s family has a rich history of several successful entrepreneurs in the community. “My family is from the Southside and we have several entrepreneurs in the community. My parents own Kacey’s Twin Eatery in Whiteland and have been serving the Southside for over 40 years. We are bakery #359 in the Nothing Bundt Cakes brand and are absolutely thrilled to have been chosen among 5,000 applicants a year to represent the brand in Greenwood.

She and Charles – high school sweethearts – have fond memories of how they were introduced to the Nothing Bundt Cakes brand. “Our first introduction to the brand was while visiting my brother in North Carolina last year. We were impressed with the “ma” and “pa” feel, quality of the cakes and surprised to learn it was a franchise! It brings us joy to see the expressions and sound effects of guests when trying (their Bundt cakes) for the first time. Cake was not our dessert of choice until trying Nothing Bundt Cakes for the first time … it’s seriously addicting!” she said.

The Browns have been glad to experience the support they have received from the corporate level of the franchise. Nothing Bundt Cakes has its own real estate team, who helped support the ideal location. “Luckily for us, the location – at 3113 W. Smith Valley Road – was our first choice,” LeAnn said.

“We are a one-stop shop for all occasions. We offer Bundt cakes in four sizes, 10 flavors and have a variety of gifts, balloons and cards for all your celebration needs,” she added. “It’s our desire to bring joy and happiness through Bundt Cakes. I would love for everyone in the greater Greenwood area to join our eClub and receive a free Bundtlet on their birthday. All of our cakes are a great way to share with others how much they are appreciated every day!”