Northern Johnson County Transit Plan explores increase in mobility options

By Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance

In January 2021, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO) began work on the Northern Johnson County Transit Plan. That plan is now available to the public and will serve as a means for exploring mobility choices for residents in northern Johnson County including White River, Pleasant and Franklin townships.

This transit plan outlines existing transportation trends and explores potential transportation types and network goals for Northern Johnson County.

The Northern Johnson County Transit Plan offers a tiered approach to potential networks and explores three key areas – existing services, expanded services and access to current and future employment opportunities. The proposed expanded transportation network could address the growing need for more transportation options and address capacity issues encountered by the current Access Johnson County service.

“Northern Johnson has seen an increase in population and jobs as well as an interest throughout the community for increased mobility options,” said Anna Gremling, director, Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization. “Following the passage of the Marion County transit referendum in 2016, townships and counties bordering Marion County became eligible to conduct transit referenda. This plan serves as a start of a conversation in northern Johnson County exploring viable mobility options to best serve the community,’ she added.

When asked about the potential options the plan identifies, Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers stated, “Providing diverse transit options is essential for communities in Johnson County and helps create additional avenues for accessibility, connectivity and affordability.” “The Northern Johnson County Transit Plan will do just that, and more, for all residents and visitors,” he added.

For information about the Northern Johnson County Transit Plan or other regional transportation efforts visit here.

About the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization is the designated MPO for central Indiana. The Indianapolis MPO plans and programs federal transportation funds for highways, transit, non-motorized transportation and other means of moving people and goods in the eight-county, central Indiana region.