Night & Day Calender of Events September 2019

If you have an event you’d like listed in the calendar of events, please email Nancy Price at Nancy@icontimes.com.

BEECH GROVE

Buzz Club • Buzz Club is an after-school program for grades K-6, Monday through Friday. Cost is $30 per week; each additional child is $15 per week. Transportation is provided to HPCC after school. Download the registration form at bit.ly/buzzclub2019. | When: Monday-Friday, after school through 6 p.m. | Where: Hornet Park Community Center, 5245 Hornet Ave. | Info: (317) 803-9086; beechgrove.com/community-center.

Beautify Beech Grove Farmers Market • Produce and more from local vendors, including Mithoefer Produce, Happy Mutt Bakery, Irani Tea, Treats by Jess, Whiteland Orchard, Fletch’s Apple Lane and more!| When: Tuesdays through Oct. 15, 3-6 p.m. | Where: South Emerson Church of God, 3939 S. Emerson Ave. (In the parking lot.) | Info: (317) 850-6898; BeautifyBeechGrove@gmail.com.

Beech Grove Chatterbooks • Adults are invited to this monthly book discussion. The book to be discussed is Mighty Be Our Powers by Leymah Gbowee. | When: Sept. 23, 6:30 pm. | Where: Beech Grove Library Branch, 1102 Main St. | Info: (317) 275-4560; attend.indypl.org/event/1513730.

Hit Fit with Kaitlyn • High Intensity Interval Training each Monday and Wednesday of every week. $5 per class. | When: Sept. 23 and 25, 6:30 p.m. | Where: Hornet Park Community Center, 5245 Hornet Ave. | Info: (317) 803-9086; beechgrove.com/community-center.

Weekly Wednesday Dinner • Hornet Park hosts free dinner for families every Wednesday. | When: Sept. 25, dinner at 5:30 p.m.; activities start at 6 p.m. | Where: Hornet Park Community Center, 5245 Hornet Ave. | Info: (317) 803-9086; hornetparkcommunitycenter.com.

Yoga • Yoga classes are now held each week on Thursdays. $5. | When: Sept. 26, 6 p.m. | Where: Hornet Park Community Center, 5245 Hornet Ave. | Info: Call (317) 788-4986 for questions.

HPCC Safety Series: Student Empowerment • Learn techniques for dealing with difficult situations that students often face. Includes dinner. $5 per person. | When: Sept.30, dinner at 5:30 p.m.; program is from 6-8 p.m. | Where: Hornet Park Community Center, 5245 Hornet Ave. | Info: (317) 803-9086; hornetparkcommunitycenter.com.

FOUNTAIN SQUARE

Everyday Artists • Individuals of all ages are invited to explore various art mediums. No art experience is required. The medium for this program is salt and glue painting.| When: Sept. 24, 6-7 p.m. | Where: Fountain Square Branch Library, 1066 Virginia Ave. | Info: (317) 275-4390; attend.indypl.org/event/2851388.

FRANKLIN

2019 Nimble Thimbles Quilt Show • Over 200 quilts on display; an old-fashioned quilting bee. Bee-sew inspired; quilts surround you with love, beauty and warmth. Show times are as follows: Friday, Sept. 20: 4-8:30 p.m. Special Friday event: hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m. and speaker Deb Strain, top moda designer, artist and quilter at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Special Saturday events: mini-demonstrations every hour on the hour. Weekend pass: $10 in advance; $12 at the door; day pass (Saturday only): $5; children under 12 are free. | When: Sept. 20, 4-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | Where: Scott Hall, Johnson County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairground St. | Info: For tickets or more information, contact Sharon at (317) 690-5020 or Cora at (317) 862-5262.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP

Lucha Libro: Print Making with Styrofoam Blocks for Adults • Adults are invited to join La Sardina Gallery for a unique Lucha Libre experience. They’ll learn about Luch Libre’s history and culture, hear an excerpt from a novel about Luchadores, participate in a thumb wrestling match; and create a one-of-a-kind Luchador-themed print. | When: Sept. 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m. | Where: Franklin Road Library Branch, 5550 S. Franklin Road. | Info: (317) 275-4380; attend.indypl.org/event/2902130.

GARFIELD PARK

Indy Story Slam • Storytelling Arts of Indiana is partnering with Garfield Park Arts Center and WFYI to present six Indy Story Slams during its 2019-2020 regular season. The first one on Sept. 19 will be included among the attractions of the Garfield Park Biergarten. Fans of The Moth Radio Hour and similar spoken-word events all over the country can share their stories here at home or just come to listen and support other members of our growing storytelling community. Biergarten hours are 5:30-9 p.m. $10. | When: Sept. 19, 6 p.m. | Where: Garfield Park Conservatory Dr. | Info: storytellingarts.com.

Baby ArtsPlay • Babies up to age 2 with an adult are invited to be engaged through books, storytelling and songs with activities involving sensory motor skills, emergent language, spatial awareness, object permanence and body movement. This program will be led by Arts for Learning teaching artist Amauunet Ashe. | When: Sept. 27, 10:30 a.m. | Where: Garfield Park Library Branch, 2502 Shelby St.| Info: (317) 275-4490; attend.indypl.org/event/2938118.

Learning Syllables through Drumming • Preschoolers ages 3-6 and an adult are invited to experiment with words, syllables and articulation to create their own patterns of sounds. They’ll learn about rhythm patterns and rhymes and sing songs. This program will be led by Arts for Learning teaching artist Lawrence Clark III. | When: Sept. 28, 11 a.m. | Where: Garfield Park Library Branch, 2502 Shelby St.| Info: (317) 275-4490; attend.indypl.org/event/2939425.

Bike Rodeo • This free family event includes a drawing for a free youth bike, helmet fitting, obstacle courses, a group bike ride, safety tips and rules of the road. | When: Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Where: Garfield Christian Church, 1751 Walker Ave. | Info: IMPD Officer Jason Hayes at (317) 327-6339 or Jason.Hayes@indy.gov.

GREENWOOD

The Cultivating Garden Club • Topic: “Plant Your Garden, Garden Your Plan.” Speaker: Carol Michael, author of Potted and Pruned: Living a Gardening Life. New members are welcome. | When: Sept. 19, 6 p.m. | Where: St. John’s UCC, U.S. 31 & Southport Road. | Info: Diana Williams: (317) 258-7916.

Rummage and Bake Sale • Large annual Rummage & Bake Sale. | When: Sept 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. | Where: Smith Valley United Methodist Church, 5293 Old Smith Valley Road. | Info: sharonkinder1311@comcast.net.

Children’s Concert • The Greater Greenwood Community Band will hold a free children’s concert. From Disney fan favorites to classic cartoon melodies, this will be a concert that will appeal to all ages. This is a free concert open to the public. Free refreshments, balloon animals and temporary tattoos will be provided; plus, we will have a gift give-away! A special hands-on demonstration of the instruments begins at 3 p.m. | When: Sept. 22, 4 p.m. | Where: Surina Park, 100 Surina Way. | Info: greenwoodband.org.

AFIB: What Are My Options? • Franciscan Health is offering free classes focused on cardiovascular health and wellness in September and throughout October. AFIB: What Are My Options? Will be presented by Tonye Teme, MD, and Andrew Barksdale, MD. | When: Sept. 25, 6:30-7:30 pm. | Where: Franciscan Health Education Center, 421 N. Emerson Ave. | Info: To register, call (877) 888-1777 or go online at franciscanhealth.org/heartclass.

Something’s Brewing: What Craft Beer Can Teach Us About Placemaking • Join Bill Riley, author of “Miracle in Milan” and “Beer Run: 12 Great Midwestern Beer Trips,” as he reveals what communities can learn about creative placemaking from local craft breweries and how these lessons can be applied to any revitalization effort. | When: Sept. 25, 6:30-8 p.m. | Where: Mashcraft Brewing, 1140 IN 135.| Info: greenwoodchamber.com/events.

2019 Perry Seniors & Friends Golf Outing • We will have 136 golfers ready to enjoy a day of golf, cart, green fees, lunch/dinner, prizes and education from our sponsors. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., sponsors take their places at 11:30 a.m. and golf starts at noon. Dinner will start when the golfers come in at about 5:30 p.m. All monies earned at this charitable event are donated to Perry Senior Citizens Services, a nonprofit organization supporting senior citizens in Perry Township. Call now to reserve your spot or sponsorship! | When: Sept. 25, shotgun at noon. | Where: Winding River Golf Course, 8015 Mann Road.| Info: (317) 783-9231; perryseniors.org.

History Roundtable: Ancient & Imperial Rome • Join us for a show-and-tell series for history fans. Expertise is not required … just a love of history! We’ll discuss a new topic every other month and all you have to do is come ready to summarize a non-fiction book you’re read, a documentary you’ve seen, or a podcast you’ve listened to related to the main topic. September’s topic is Ancient & Imperial Rome. Please register online or by calling (317) 885-5036. You can find resources at greenwoodlibrary.us/historyroundtable, but please let us know if you need help finding a book, documentary or podcast related to this month’s topic. | When: Sept. 26, 6:30-8 p.m. | Where: Greenwood Public Library, 310 S. Meridian St. | Info: (317) 885-5036; greenwoodlibrary.us/historyroundtable.

Beech Grove Chamber Inaugural Mini Golf Outing • Our Inaugural Mini Golf Outing will include a food truck, bar, games, contests and prizes. Join us for a fun afternoon of food, games and networking. Cost is $20 per player or $80 for a foursome. This is an event for those at or over the age of 21. Registration is required. | When: Sept. 27; noon-4 p.m. | Where: Otte Family Fun Center, 681 Sheek Road, Greenwood. | Info: beechgrovechamber.org/golf-outing.

Fifth Sunday FunDay • Free food, games, bounce house and more! All are welcome! | When: Sept. 29, 10 a.m. | Where: Triumph Church, 99 W. Broadway (corners of Broadway and Brewer). | Info: (317) 513-2251.

Girls Inc. Purse Bingo • Join Girls Inc. for a Purse Bingo. Come enjoy a girls’ night out with a cash bar, snacks and door prizes. You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite. Please visit our Facebook page to get a sneak of the designer bags, which include Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and Betsey Johnson. We will also raffle wristlets throughout the evening. The funds raised will support our many programs and scholarships for girls and young women. Join us in inspiriting all girls to be strong, smart and bold. | When: Oct. 2, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Bingo starts at 6:15 p.m. | Where: Greenwood Moose Lodge, 815 W. Smith Valley Road. | Info: Amy Chandler at (317) 736-5344 or amy@girlsincjc.org.

Quilt Connection Guild • Our guest speaker will be Carol Henke of Greenwood. Carol is an innovative, award-winning quilter known for her surface embellishments, unique edge finishes and ability to blend modern and traditional designs together for truly special quilts. This program is free and open to the public. Please join us! | When: Oct.3, dinner at 7 p.m. | Where: Greenwood United Methodist, 525 Madison Ave. | Info: Suzanne at smiller6514@gmail.com.

Movies in the Park • Bring your chairs and enjoy a night at the Amphitheater for a 21-and-older movie in October. These movies are free to attend! When the sun goes down, the movie begins! The Addams Family will be shown. | When: Oct. 11, 8 p.m. | Where: Greenwood Amphitheater, 100 Surina Way. | Info: info@greenwood.in.gov.

INDIANAPOLIS

Lunch and Learn • The public is invited for our monthly “Lunch and Learn.” Practicing attorney Anna M. Howard will discuss “Estate Planning and Elder Law.” Anna is a VA accredited attorney specializing in VA and Medicaid planning, as well as basic Asset Protection Planning. She is a partner in Severns & Howard, P.C. The “Lunch and Learn” is hosted by the St. John Lutheran Adult Fellowship Group. The lunch will be a pitch-in provided by the members of St. John Lutheran Church and School. Free will donations accepted but not expected. | When: Oct. 3, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. | Where: St. John Lutheran Church and School, 6630 Southeastern Ave. | Info: Don VanPelt at (317) 937-6206 or donvanpelt1@gmail.com.

Indianapolis NARFE Meeting • Indianapolis Chapter 151 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet with all active and retired federal employees; their spouses are welcome. | When: Oct. 4, 12:30 p.m. We meet at one of the restaurants across the street at 11 a.m. for lunch. | Where: Nat. Assn. of Letter Carriers Hall, 2211 E. 54th St., Indianapolis. | Info: narfe.org/chapter151.

Country Fair • Presbyterian Women will host the annual Country Fair. Events will include the Food Market with breads, chicken and noodles and more. Event includes the Cookie Walk, with dozens of baked cookies. Mum Sale with 9-inch pots for $10 each; a craft area with wreaths, fall décor and more; gift basket raffle with filled gift baskets until 1 p.m.; lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with chili, hot dogs and drinks; silent auction features “the Iris,” hand-quilted by award winner Lillian Beavers until 1:30 p.m. The raffle gift basket of chocolates is an item to be offered. Tickets for the raffle and silent auction entries will be available through Fair Day. There will be no rummage sale this year. The fair is the annual fundraiser for PWC mission projects. | When: Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Where: Irvington Presbyterian Church, 55 Johnson Ave. | Info: Contact the church at (317) 356-7225 or go to irvpresby.org.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Perry Township/Southport Historical Society Meeting • Our meeting will feature a familiar Southside name: Jack Christy with Christy’s of Indiana Auctions will tell us about the auction business and answer your questions about auction items that you may be interested in selling. Our invitation is open to all who may be interested! Light refreshments will be served. | When: Sept. 24, 7 p.m. | Where: Perry Township Education Center, 6548 Orinoco Ave., room 210. | Info: (317) 789-3979; gsbaweb.org/perry-township-southport-historical-society.

Christian performance • Roncalli High School will host a performance by Christian recording artist, Kathy Troccoli. She will be performing free of charge. Two of the Roncalli choirs will perform with her and each south deanery grade school will be represented during the performance. Tickets are available in Ronalli’s main office from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. There are limited seats, so get yours early| When: Oct. 8, 7 pm. | Where: Roncalli High School, 3300 Prague Road. | Info: (317) 787-8277.

Annual Reverse Raffle • The Wishing Well Fund’s annual Reverse Raffle. Grand prize is $5,000 with many other money prizes, along with door prizes, hourly 50/50 raffles and many other games of chance. A buffet dinner is also included. Tickets are $100 each – ticketholder and three guests admitted per ticket. | When: Nov. 3; doors open at 12:30 p.m.; event starts at 1 p.m. | Where: Primo’s, 2615 National Ave. | Info: Connie Dawson for tickets at (317) 437-0540 or condaw48@hotmail.com.

SOUTHPORT

Vinyl Appreciation Society for Teens • Teens ages 14-18 are invited to play and listen to vinyl records on a stereo in a group setting. They can bring their own records for others to listen to, discover new music and listen to some classes. All audio equipment will be provided. | When: Sept. 21, 2 p.m. | Where: Southport Library Branch, 2630 E. Stop 11 Road. | Info: (317) 275-4510; attend.indypl.org/event/1504731.

Southport High School 40th Class Reunion • Join your classmates for your 40th class reunion. Cost is $30. Register on Facebook at Class of 79 link.| When: Sept. 21, 6-10 p.m. | Where: Muckey Duck Banquet Hall, 4425 Southport Crossings Way. | Info: Bob White at (317) 220-2172.

Teen Printmaking with Cat Head Press • Teens are invited to carve their own custom characters and transform them into a series of hand-printed trading cards to exchange with friends. | When: Sept. 28, 3-4 p.m. | Where: Southport Library Branch, 2630 E. Stop 11 Road. | Info: (317) 275-4510; attend.indypl.org/event/2921778.

Southport Lions Spaghetti • Dinner, silent auction and door prizes. Join us for fun, food and prizes. On the menu: Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, tossed salad with “Olive Garden” dressing; desserts and drinks. Please bring canned/non-perishable food for a donation to Hunger, Inc. Tickets are $8 and may be purchased in advance from any Southport Lions Club member.| When: Oct. 5, 4-8 p.m. | Where: Southport Community Center, 6901 Derbyshire Road/Aaron Allen Way. | Info: Robin Nicholoff at (317) 473-0332; Pauline Ulrey at (317) 374-7294; or Judy Hoffman at (317) 300-0922.

WHITELAND

Resource Fair • This resource fair, sponsored by the Johnson County Transition Council, is to help students with valuable information as they transition from high school. Vocational rehabilitation and more than 30 other providers will offer information about employment, educational resources, housing and other services for people with disabilities. Vendor door prizes. The ARC will conduct a presentation on SSI from 7-8 p.m. Light refreshments and child friendly activities will be available. Child care will not be provided. | When: Sept. 19, 6:30-8 p.m. | Where: Whiteland High School, 300 Main St. North Building, Tracy Road, enter door #5 (behind the Taco Bell). | Info: Facebook: Johnson CTY Transition Council.