New Year’s resolutions for 2019

By Rick Hinton

The New Year means different things to different people. New Year’s resolutions certainly play a part. Resolutions all boil down to simply — dissatisfaction — and admitting our shortcomings; to finally making it all right in 2019. Will we? That’s the million dollar question. Where do we want to go? Who do we want to be? Speculating that we have another year to make these changes, will it be enough time? I have changes I’d like to see materialize, as I’m sure you do. I believe (have to) that 2019 will be that year!

The past few years I have examined, dissected and reviewed my involvement in searching for things that go bump in the night. I’ve taken a cold hard look at my reasoning behind investigating it. Admittedly, it’s been for my own desire to place a finger upon the unknown. I’ve been interested in this stuff since childhood. And, after several years of doing this, I’m convinced there’s something out there just beyond the veil waiting to be discovered. Will it be documented for authenticity, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt? Will it change a skeptic’s opinion? In 2019 I don’t feel that will happen, but I’ve been wrong a time or two.

For years I was an explorer, however, these days I don’t feel the desire for those weekend excursions anymore. I already know it’s out there. What am I going to prove that I don’t already know? Nothing! I don’t want my own ghost show on television. I no longer feel the need for an adrenaline rush, to test out pseudo equipment, frequent the “pay & plays,” lose sleep, put miles on my car and most important — baggage on my personal psyche when you bring something home. Laura and I live in a house with mild activity on the Southside. We also own one in Kentucky. Whenever I feel the need, it’s there … on our home front. There and waiting!

New Year’s resolutions? In no particular order: lose some weight (it’s not helping the arthritis in my hip) and to be an encouragement to my wife in the same; cut out all of the vices that are doing my body no good; be a better husband and father; to finish off three books I have been working on; ride my bicycle more often; and make some rash financial decisions for upcoming retirement literally around the corner. Yet, of utmost importance — reinvigorating my faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and becoming a faithful servant and worker for our home at Elevation Church! And … one more: continue helping those in need of a paranormal situation, if nothing more than just advice.

I’ll do what I can. Life can be quirky. Our world has a lot of questions without easy answers. Sometimes we just need to look within.

Happy New Year!