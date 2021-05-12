New VP for Finance hired at Roncalli

Roncalli High School announced the hiring of Wendy Lawrie, current Roncalli Director of Human Resources and Director of Roncalli Spirit Store, as the new Vice President for Finance.

Lawrie is a Certifed Public Accountant (CPA) and earned a bachelor of science degree from Manchester University in 1990 and Master of Accountancy in 1991. Prior to coming to Roncalli in 2004, Wendy worked as an auditor in public accounting and as a controller at a

non-proft organization. She has been an integral part of the Roncalli Business Office for the past 17 years and has spearheaded various projects such as daycare and Spirit Store.

Principal Chuck Weisenbach said, “We were blessed with a strong pool of candidates for our Vice President for Finance position. It had great depth and breadth. I was joined in the interview process by three members of our Board of Directors, all of whom have extensive experience and accomplishments in the feld of fnance, and all of whom are on the Finance committee of our board. I congratulate Wendy on being named our new Vice President for Finance. I am confident she will do a tremendous job in her new role and that Roncalli High School will beneft immensely from her skill set, initiative and leadership.”

Lawrie has great ties to the Roncalli family. She has been married to 1988 alum Judd Lawrie for 25 years. They have five children, Emma R’15, Anna Marie R’16 and Grace R’18. Judson is a current sophomore and Xavier is a seventh grader at St. Jude Catholic School.

About her new position, Lawrie said, “There are few high schools that create the unique

community bond that Roncalli has and I feel so blessed to be a part of the good things

happening here. I am humbled to accept the role of VP for Finance. It is an awesome

responsibility to secure a strong financial position for Roncalli so we can continue to foster

young Christian minds in our Catholic faith today and into future generations. I am

genuinely looking forward to the good but hard work that lies ahead and with the many

talented people connected to Roncalli.”