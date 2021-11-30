New principal announced at Roncalli

​​Chuck Weisenbach announced on Tuesday that Kevin Banich, who has served as the school’s interim principal since July 1, 2021, has officially been named Principal, effective immediately. He has become the sixth principal in the school’s 53 years of existence.

President Weisenbach commented, “Kevin has served our school in exemplary fashion since taking on the interim role this past summer. He received high praise for his work to date when I sought feedback from our parents, faculty, staff and administration. We are fortunate to have such a dynamic leader whose passion for Catholic education and young people is evident on a daily basis. Roncalli will be well served under his leadership.”

Banich is currently in his ninth year at the school and prior to being named interim principal had served in the roles of teacher, Assistant Principal for Student Life, and assistant coach in the football and track and field programs. Reflecting on his being named principal, he remarked, “It is an honor to serve Roncalli in this role and continue to move our school forward with its high standards of excellence. I am blessed to have this opportunity to lead an outstanding school that has been built on tradition, focused on a mission, and filled with exceptional people from all walks of life.”

