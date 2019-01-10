New District 23 City-Councillor discusses goals, welcomes feedback from Perry Township community

By Danielle Coulter, District 23 City-County Councillor

Hello neighbors,

I’m Danielle Coulter, the new City-County Councillor for District 23. I was elected by Republican Precinct Committeemen on Nov. 1, 2018 to replace retiring Scott Kreider. I currently serve on the Administration & Finance, Public Works and Ethics Committees of the Council. I am excited to serve District 23 and to run in this year’s election for a full term on the council. I look forward to working with you.

I graduated from Ball State University and currently work in government relations. I previously served as a legislative assistant for several Republican State Representatives from the Southside: Reps. Dave Frizzell, Bob Behning, Mike Speedy, Woody Burton and former Rep. Mike Murphy. I am a member of the Junior League of Indianapolis and a graduate of the Indianapolis Public Safety Citizens Academy and the Community Justice Academy.

With a new year comes new opportunities to achieve great things in Perry Township. My priorities this year are: addressing the recent increase in crime (particularly break-ins and theft) on the Southside; more funding for infrastructure projects, focusing especially on repaving roads; and boosting economic development by getting new businesses to invest in properties currently vacant within our township.