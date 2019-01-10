New District 23 City-Councillor discusses goals, welcomes feedback from Perry Township community

By Danielle Coulter, District 23 City-County Councillor
Hello neighbors,
I’m Danielle Coulter, the new City-County Councillor for District 23. I was elected by Republican Precinct Committeemen on Nov. 1, 2018 to replace retiring Scott Kreider. I currently serve on the Administration & Finance, Public Works and Ethics Committees of the Council. I am excited to serve District 23 and to run in this year’s election for a full term on the council. I look forward to working with you.
I graduated from Ball State University and currently work in government relations. I previously served as a legislative assistant for several Republican State Representatives from the Southside: Reps. Dave Frizzell, Bob Behning, Mike Speedy, Woody Burton and former Rep. Mike Murphy. I am a member of the Junior League of Indianapolis and a graduate of the Indianapolis Public Safety Citizens Academy and the Community Justice Academy.
With a new year comes new opportunities to achieve great things in Perry Township. My priorities this year are: addressing the recent increase in crime (particularly break-ins and theft) on the Southside; more funding for infrastructure projects, focusing especially on repaving roads; and boosting economic development by getting new businesses to invest in properties currently vacant within our township.
What matters most to you? I am eager to work with you, to hear your concerns and to keep you updated on council activities that impact our community. Please feel free to reach out to me anytime by email at Coulter4Indy@gmail.com or by phone at (317) 327-4242.