New interim Principal announced at Roncalli

It was announced that Kevin Banich will be the interim principal for the 2021-22 school year.

He joined the staff in 2013 as an AP World History and US History teacher. Banich also has been on the coaching staff for football and track and field. He is a member of Roncalli’s class of 2009. While a student at Roncalli he played football, basketball and ran track and was a member of the architecture and drafting program for four years.

Banich is a 2013 graduate of Ball State University with degrees in social studies education and a masters in educational administration and supervision in 2018. In the summer of 2018, he became the assistant principal for student life. He and his wife Audrey, a 2010 graduate of Roncalli, are parents of James.

About his new position, Banich said, “For over 50 years, Roncalli has provided an excellent Catholic education that is rooted in the faith, built on relationships and develops students mentally, emotionally, intellectually and spiritually. I have been blessed to be a member of this community as a student, alumnus, teacher, coach and administrator. From all of those different perspectives and titles, I have witnessed the transformation that occurs as our students learn, grow and develop. It is my honor to serve Roncalli in the position of interim principal and lead our school community, celebrate our faith, and expand our mission.”