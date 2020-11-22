Multi-vehicle crash on east side claims Beech Grove woman’s life

Troopers from the Indiana State Police are investigating a serious crash along I-465 that claimed one life. On Saturday afternoon, at 2:07 p.m., emergency responders were called to the northbound lanes of I-465 near I -70 on the city’s east side for a multi-vehicle crash. Samaritans had stopped to assist and were performing CPR on the victim when first responders arrive. An adult female, identified as 50-year-old Cynthia Renihan of Beech Grove, was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

This crash involved at least three vehicles however, the exact cause is still under investigation. Preliminarily, investigators believe a GMC SUV and a Nissan passenger car collided near the exit ramp to I-70 from I-465. A third vehicle received minor damage in the aftermath of the initial collision. Rinihan was the driver of the GMC; she was not wearing a seatbelt. Neither the driver of the Nissan, nor the juvenile passenger in the Nissan were injured.

There is no further information to release at this time. Details of the crash are still under investigation. The northbound lanes of I-465 were restricted for more than three hours. The lanes are now open.

Assisting with this crash was the Indianapolis Fire Department, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, INDOT and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.