Meridian Woods Marlins wins conference

Last Saturday, at Ben Davis High School, the Meridian Woods Marlins swim team beat out five other teams to win the Community Swim Conference. Other teams in the conference include Carefree, Chapel Glenn, Devon, Plainfield and Westchester swim clubs.

The win last Saturday completed the clubs undefeated season after its 2020 season was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Listed below are the swimmers who won first, second or third places at the conference.

Age 7-8 girls

Caroline McGaha

Age 7-8 boys

Drew Irwin

Andrew Funke

Age 9-10 girls

Aberdeen Couturier

Isabel Cox

Age 9-10 boys

Merrick Knight

Age 11-12 boys

Eli Wiliams

Reid Lewis

Age 13-14 girls

Haidyn Coleman

Caroline Smothers

Avery Richie Age 13-14 boys Isaac Williams

The Marlins finished the meet with a score of 314, 69 more points than second place.

The teams seasons starts the first week of June with daily morning practices and is open to swimmers age 5-17.

More information can be found on their Facebook page