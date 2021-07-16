Meridian Woods Marlins wins conference

By Jacob Musselman

July 16, 2021 Stephanie Dolan

Last Saturday, at Ben Davis High School, the Meridian Woods Marlins swim team beat out five other teams to win the Community Swim Conference. Other teams in the conference include Carefree, Chapel Glenn, Devon, Plainfield and Westchester swim clubs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The win last Saturday completed the clubs undefeated season after its 2020 season was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Listed below are the swimmers who won first, second or third places at the conference.

Age 7-8 girls

  • Caroline McGaha

Age 7-8 boys

  • Drew Irwin
  • Andrew Funke

Age 9-10 girls

  • Aberdeen Couturier
  • Isabel Cox

Age 9-10 boys

  • Merrick Knight
Age 11-12 boys
  • Eli Wiliams
  • Reid Lewis
Age 13-14 girls
  • Haidyn Coleman
  • Caroline Smothers
  • Avery Richie

Age 13-14 boys

  • Isaac Williams

The Marlins finished the meet with a score of 314, 69 more points than second place.

The teams seasons starts the first week of June with daily morning practices and is open to swimmers age 5-17.

More information can be found on their Facebook page