Maynard Drive to close Aug. 12 for construction

Work will begin on Maynard Drive between Shelby Street and Madison Avenue Aug. 12. Residents will need to have their vehicles off the street. The street will be closed to through traffic but open to residents throughout the project. Residents will have driveway access throughout most of the project. Residents will be notified in advance if they will not have access to their drives and will have to park on other streets. Emergency vehicles and delivery trucks will always have access to Maynard Drive. Crews will be on site between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays as needed.