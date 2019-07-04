Mayfields serve as grand marshals for Southport parade & festival

The 3rd Annual Southport July 4th Parade & Festival has it all: everything red, white and blue, the candy, antique cars and most importantly, community involvement.

The annual parade will take place July 4, 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by a patriotic ceremony, games and activities, plus hotdogs, chips and water, free to the community. The Kona Ice shaved ice truck will also be on site, with frozen treats for sale. The parade will begin at Southport Elementary and end at Southport City Park, where the ceremony takes place.

This year’s grand marshals are Ron and Marilyn Mayfield. Approaching 60 years of marriage, the Mayfields grew up in Southport, eventually settling down near their childhood homes, where they raised their four children.

Ron is retired from Eli Lilly. Marilyn was a stay-at-home mom for eight years before running for Southport clerk-treasurer, an office she held approximately 17 years total. She is a retired bus driver from Perry Township Schools. Both Ron and Marilyn are involved in their church and enjoy spending as much time as possible with their family, which now includes 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

The Mayfields also have a long history participating in Southport’s parades. Marilyn said the first parade they walked in was 1976 – to celebrate Indiana’s bicentennial. In recent years, the couple has driven their 1970 Cadillac Convertible during the city’s July 4th parade. They’ll drive that antique car again this year, only at the front of the line as grand marshals.

“We were elated when we were asked to do that,” Marilyn said. “We will do it with great pride and joy, and have fun throwing out the candy. We love to throw out the candy.”

For more information about July 4th festivities or Southport events, visit southport.in.gov.