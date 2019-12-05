By Nancy Price

Two arts organizations in Garfield Park are connecting this Friday to host an exhibit featuring local artists.

“A few local neighbors, including Mint Evans and Tina Mahern, came up with the idea to host a local exhibit of Garfield artists’ work and approached both Garfield Park Arts Center (GPAC) and the Tube Factory about their idea,” said Garfield Park Arts Center Manager Kavita Mahoney. “With the number of artists who live and create in the Garfield Park neighborhood, both organizations were excited to support this project.”

The exhibition, called Localized, features artwork in a variety of mediums by local artists that reside in Garfield Park.

“The purpose of the show is to highlight the artists who live and work in Garfield Park and demonstrate how much creativity exists in this neighborhood,” Mahoney said. “The show will be held annually in December, and we hope to continue to grow each year.”

Artwork will be displayed in both GPAC and Big Car’s Tube Factory. “In addition to pieces that celebrate life in Garfield Park, artwork on display will also reflect each artist’s unique style,” she added. “Visitors can expect to see a variety of mediums including painting, photography, ceramics, sculpture, mixed-media and more.”

In addition, live music at GPAC will be performed by area musician and resident Brandon Wadley. “His music is an innovative, earthy indie rock style,” Mahoney said.

As well, several longtime Garfield Park residents, neighbors and professionals, will be telling stories, including personal narratives and local history, at both GPAC and the Tube Factory.

Refreshments will also be available. Garfield Brewery will host a wine/beer bar at GPAC, and the Tube Factory will offer munchies from local food trucks.

For those who cannot attend this Friday’s event, the exhibit at GPAC will run from Dec. 6-28. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (plus special events). As well, Tube Factory’s exhibit will run from Dec. 6-20. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, go to gpacarts.org and tubefactory.org.