Local team wins Coveted Create Award at the largest online robot championships

VEX IQ Team 11876C from St. John Lutheran competed in at the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation’s Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship 2021 at the end of May.

This has been recognized as the Largest Online Robot Championships record holder by Guinness World Records.

During the live remote event, over 1,600 teams from 30 countries and 49 US states competed in timed, heart-pounding robotics competition matches with their custom-built robots.

The St. John sixth grade team won the Create Award for the most creative engineering solution in the top division at the competition.