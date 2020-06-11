Local community shows support for Beech Grove artists and businesses on Main Street

By Nancy Price

About 50 Southside residents showed their support of local artists and businesses when they attended First Friday on Main Street last week.

“The businesses that participated were very busy,” said Claire Dillehay, an artist with the Beech Grove Artist Collective. “New Dey Bakery eventually sold out of their pulled port sandwiches and Beech Bank Brewing had a lone line and wait at one point. As far as the artists, we were more than happy to be there and share out some positive and creative energy on Main Street. Quite a few of us were able to sell some artwork, too.”

A number of Beech Grove residents marched along Main Street to show their support of people of color, led by Brent Crouch of Beech Grove. “Basically, it’s something I talked to my daughter, Daysha about and how we could do something to show our support for our own people of color here in Beech Grove,” Crouch said. “I posted the event on Twitter and she spread the word to her friends. I organized it with the help of the Beech Grove Police Department.”

The Beech Grove Artist Collective plans to host next month’s First Friday on July 3. “We plan on keeping the majority of the activity outside and will continue to encourage other safe practices such as social distancing and wearing masks,” Dillehay said.

For more information about First Friday, check out the Beech Grove Artist Collective on Facebook, or email beechgroveartistcollective@gmail.com.