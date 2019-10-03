Karen E Laine retires from Two Chicks and a Hammer

Karen E Laine is retiring from day-to-day operations as co-owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer. Though Karen will be retiring from the company, she will still be a part of the HGTV show Good Bones.

Karen will retire to spending more time with her husband after a long career of both practicing law and revitalizing homes and neighborhoods. She will be kept busy by the chickens she recently hatched and more projects and DIY’s that have been put on the backburner with having a full-time job.

With Two Chicks and a Hammer staff being so close knit, she will not be gone for good. Karen is the direct mother or a mother figure to many of the staff of Two Chicks and a Hammer. She will still contribute to HGTV’s Good Bones as a co-star to her daughter and co-founder of Two Chicks and a Hammer.

“Although it is hard to leave this wonderful group of people, it is exactly how wonderful and capable they are that makes me comfortable leaving. I have complete confidence that the company Mina and I founded out of whole cloth, based on the novel idea of improving neighborhoods by rehabilitating the worst houses in a neighborhood, one house at a time, has a bright future. I won’t be far, and will likely just be puttering in the yard, so reach out any time you need me.” – Karen E Laine.

“Although she is taking a step back from the day-to-day operations, a piece of her will always live on with this company as we carry on with our mission of “revitalizing Indianapolis one property at a time” – Mina Starsiak Hawk, co-founder and owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer, and daughter of Karen E Laine.

For additional and specific information on what Karen will occupy her time with in retirement, please check the blog post on twochicksandahammer.com.

ABOUT TWO CHICKS AND A HAMMER

Two Chicks and a Hammer were founded by a mother/daughter duo (Kare E Laine and Mina Starsiak) in 2007 when the pair would renovate homes in the free time from their full-time jobs as a lawyer and waitress, respectively. After a couple years of renovating two to three homes a year, Karen and Mina were found by the production company High Noon and filmed a pilot episode for a show, HGTV’s Good Bones, that would follow the pair. After it aired, the show was picked up for a first season, which began filming July of 2015, and has been ongoing ever since.