JCREMC Community Fund awards Operation Round-Up® grants, food relief funds

The JCREMC Community Fund awarded Operation Round-Up® grants totaling $65,233 to 17 local nonprofit community organizations representing education, public health and safety and community improvement. The fund also allocated $21,000 in emergency funds to three organizations to help relieve local COVID-19 impacts on food security.

Operation Round-Up® is a voluntary program of utility cooperatives nationwide that allows consumer-members to work together to impact their communities. At JCREMC, when monthly consumer billing statements are prepared, those opted into Operation Round-Up® are rounded up to the nearest whole dollar. The extra change is placed in the JCREMC Community Fund to provide financial support for charitable causes and nonprofit organizations within the communities served by the cooperative. The average consumer contributes about $6 annually.

The JCREMC Community Fund is overseen by an independent advisory board and administered by the Johnson County Community Foundation. During the Fall 2020 cycle, grants were awarded to these organizations for the following projects:

Humane Society of Johnson County – Memorial Gardens

Creative Council of Franklin – Hall of the Brave

Franklin Community FFA – Agricultural Center

Greenwood Christian Church – Operation Care Transportation

Habitat for Humanity of Johnson County – Raise the Roof Build

Johnson County Historical Society – Hendricks Log Cabin History Sign

Indian Creek FFA – Creek Cattle Company Feed

Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County – Healthy Food

Johnson Memorial Hospital Guild – Bariatric Wheelchair Mover

Purdue Extension Johnson County – Johnson County 4-H – Makers Space STEM Kits

Red Alert Robotics Parent Organization – Air Compressor

Resources of Hope, Inc. – Teen Connect

Johnson County Senior Services – Commercial Refrigerator/Freezer

United Way of Johnson County – Christmas Angels

Upstream Prevention, Inc. – DrumFIT

Volunteer Fire Department Amity Community – Water Rescue Team

Wall That Heals Franklin 2021 – Traveling Vietnam Wall and Museum

Additionally, the advisory board allocated emergency relief funds to the following organizations to help relieve local food insecurity caused by COVID-19:

Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County

Johnson County Senior Services Food Pantry

Johnson County Good Cheer Fund

Operation Round-Up® Community Grants applications are available semi-annually in April and October. The next round kicks off April 1, 2021. Learn more at jcremc.com/operation-round-up.