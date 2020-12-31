JCREMC Community Fund awards Operation Round-Up® grants, food relief funds

The JCREMC Community Fund awarded Operation Round-Up® grants totaling $65,233 to 17 local nonprofit community organizations representing education, public health and safety and community improvement. The fund also allocated $21,000 in emergency funds to three organizations to help relieve local COVID-19 impacts on food security.
Operation Round-Up® is a voluntary program of utility cooperatives nationwide that allows consumer-members to work together to impact their communities. At JCREMC, when monthly consumer billing statements are prepared, those opted into Operation Round-Up® are rounded up to the nearest whole dollar. The extra change is placed in the JCREMC Community Fund to provide financial support for charitable causes and nonprofit organizations within the communities served by the cooperative. The average consumer contributes about $6 annually.
The JCREMC Community Fund is overseen by an independent advisory board and administered by the Johnson County Community Foundation. During the Fall 2020 cycle, grants were awarded to these organizations for the following projects:
- Humane Society of Johnson County – Memorial Gardens
- Creative Council of Franklin – Hall of the Brave
- Franklin Community FFA – Agricultural Center
- Greenwood Christian Church – Operation Care Transportation
- Habitat for Humanity of Johnson County – Raise the Roof Build
- Johnson County Historical Society – Hendricks Log Cabin History Sign
- Indian Creek FFA – Creek Cattle Company Feed
- Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County – Healthy Food
- Johnson Memorial Hospital Guild – Bariatric Wheelchair Mover
- Purdue Extension Johnson County – Johnson County 4-H – Makers Space STEM Kits
- Red Alert Robotics Parent Organization – Air Compressor
- Resources of Hope, Inc. – Teen Connect
- Johnson County Senior Services – Commercial Refrigerator/Freezer
- United Way of Johnson County – Christmas Angels
- Upstream Prevention, Inc. – DrumFIT
- Volunteer Fire Department Amity Community – Water Rescue Team
- Wall That Heals Franklin 2021 – Traveling Vietnam Wall and Museum
Additionally, the advisory board allocated emergency relief funds to the following organizations to help relieve local food insecurity caused by COVID-19:
- Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County
- Johnson County Senior Services Food Pantry
- Johnson County Good Cheer Fund
Operation Round-Up® Community Grants applications are available semi-annually in April and October. The next round kicks off April 1, 2021. Learn more at jcremc.com/operation-round-up.