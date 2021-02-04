JCPL helps eligible residents schedule COVID-19 vaccinations

Johnson County Public Library is assisting eligible Indiana residents in scheduling their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. In a discussion with Johnson County health officials, the library learned of a need to help people without internet access or who are confused on how to go about the process of scheduling an appointment.

The service, in partnership with the Johnson County Health Department and Johnson Memorial Health, launched last week. The partnership allows the library to scan for open appointment slots that are updated in real time. That helps ensure that all open appointments are being filled at Johnson Memorial Hospital. In addition, if someone would like to schedule an appointment at a location other than Johnson Memorial Hospital, JCPL can assist with scheduling an appointment through the Indiana Vaccine Registration site. All four Johnson County Library branches will take calls to schedule eligible Hoosiers for a vaccination appointment. They may also call the library’s administration office, the JCPL Library Services Center.

JCPL Assistant Director Sarah Taylor said, “We are excited to offer this important initiative to improve the health and well-being of Johnson County residents. We understand that lack of internet or navigating a new registration process can sometimes be overwhelming, and we are happy to help make this process easy and accessible to all.”

Hours and phone numbers to use the service:

JCPL Library Services Center, Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (317) 738-9835 Branch Hours: • Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-7 p.m. • Fri & Sat 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Branch Phone Numbers: • White River (317) 885-1330 • Franklin (317) 738-2833 • Trafalgar (317) 878-9560 • Clark Pleasant (317) 535-6206

County Public Library is not affiliated with the other library systems in the county, Greenwood Public Library and the Edinburgh Public Library.